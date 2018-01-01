Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2022 Ford Bronco.

We can say without a doubt that the arrival of the Ford Bronco constitutes one of the big deals of the year, if not THE biggest in the automotive world. Its official presentation in the midst of a pandemic last year sure did attract a lot of attention.

So much that its debut on the road is almost silent.

Almost.

In fact, several elements have caught our attention lately. Delays, caused by multiple factors, then issues with roofs, microchips, forced shutdowns in factories, etc.

And that's not just a Ford problem; the industry is going through a tough period right now.

We'll have the opportunity to revisit these details eventually. Today, let’s focus on the positive, as we experience our first moments behind the wheel of the model. We've been waiting for this one for a long time already…

And we're going to do it simply. If we try to tell you everything about the Bronco, you'll need a good two hours to read it all. Ford is giving birth to a model that presents itself in a varied, even complex, but extremely comprehensive way. The new Bronco is there to meet the needs of amateurs and its abilities and equipment are among the most generous that we've come across in a while.

We'll therefore focus on the essential with a few words on style, the product offering, particularities of the models driven on this day and the interior, as well as the general impression left by the driving experience.

In future we'll have the opportunity to come back and deliver more features and reviews on other elements that define the new Bronco.

A toy taking shape

Looking at the Bronco, one thing comes to mind: this is a life-size toy. Yes, Ford was true to the original design, the one from 1966, but beyond that, it feels like it's the kind of vehicle a child would have fun with for hours in a sandbox.

The other glaring fact is that it generates emotion. It's rare we get a model the contours of which make so many headlines. Some love it - yours truly does - and some don’t.

Polarizing is the word then. For me, in a world where gray and straightness dominate, it's refreshing. So far, more than 150,000 other consumers seem to like it as well. By the way, this is the number of reservations made before the Bronco was even launched on the road.

Not bad.

The offer

Here, we fee la bit like a kid walking into a candy store. There's choice by the ton, involving colours and eye-catching packages. There are six variants of the Bronco in all, including Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outerbanks, Badlands and Wildtrak.

Is that all? No. Each Bronco can be delivered in a two- or four-door configuration. Best of all, all can be fitted with the Sasquatch package, the ultimate addon that allows any off-road enthusiast - and any novice, too - to go where some men and women have gone before, but not that many..

This is made possible, among other things, by the different driving modes offered. We find a variety of them. Some are available across the entire model range, others are reserved for certain versions. After all, each Bronco caters to different types of adventurers.

And add to that a colour palette capable of confusing a painter, two types of roofs (rigid and flexible), two engine options (2.3L 4-cylinder EcoBoost and 2.7L V6 EcoBoost), two transmissions and accessories by the ton (more than 200 and more to come). If you feel like building yourself a model online on the Ford site, make sure you have time. A lot of time.

Sasquatch

All Broncos promise to be special, but as mentioned, what sets the bar higher is the Sasquatch option. Not surprisingly, the models tested during our first drive were equipped with the package, as evidenced by the presence of those huge tires (315/70R17, 35-inch tires) wrapped around 17-inch rims. It also adds a 4.7 final drive ratio with electronic locking front and rear axles, high clearance fender flares and a raised suspension. Its price varies according to the version selected.

Moreover, to understand what and what can’t be combined with this or that variant, just one tip: try out that configuration tool on the Ford website. The possible combinations are practically endless.

Inside

Inevitably, when it comes to the Bronco, a comparison with the Jeep Wrangler needs to be part of the discussion. In fact, we could compare everything between the two vehicles; we'll save that for another time.

However, I have to deal with one aspect here, which is the interior. Inside the Wrangler, the driving experience has always been "rustic". We like our Jeeps that way, but longer drives are harder on the body and the soundproofing is pretty chancy, among other things.

With the design of the Bronco, Ford was able to focus on offering a formula created for the Wrangler in terms of presentation (dashboard arranged vertically, original and unique touches to the model, unique ergonomics, etc.), but by adding a lot more comfort.

In fact, the two vehicles are very different. Jeep needs to already think about the next generation of its Wrangler, but since the current model got a major revamp in 2018, we'll need to be patient tosee how it will respond.

As for the equipment, once again, I recommend a look at the Ford website. The choice is impressive.

Behind the wheel

It’s important to note that we only drove one version of the 4x4. Above all, the Bronco is a vehicle that can be operated under different conditions. A few extra test drives will give us the opportunity to really get a clear picture of this all-new model.

This first drive was mostly spent off the beaten track. On the road, the Bronco was very stable and quite comfortable, these big tires giving the Bronco enough rebound to keep it comfy.

On the trail, we experienced the capabilities in two stages. First, in the heart of a mostly rocky and bumpy cottage trail, a course where cruising speed varied between 40 and 90 km/h. On that surface, the Bronco made us feel we were behind the wheel of a Big Foot. Every imperfection on the road was annihilated by the SUV’s massive tires. The Bronco leaps over bumps with the ease of a cowboy on his horse at full speed.

Following this fast trail, we embarked on a narrower and steeper path where everything takes place at low speed, in 4 Low. That’s where we discovered how the truck can handle every obstacle. Unsurprisingly, the Bronco is designed to match the Jeep Wrangler in any type of situation. Again, a head-to-head comparison will be for another time. One thing's for sure, both go where others don't.

The Bronco has many electronic tricks that can transform a driver into a true off-road professional. Know that the list is too long, but let's remember a few things that are essential to any successful off-road expedition.

First, we have the classic front and rear differential lock functions, which is done at the push of a button. Above all, as with the Rubicon version of the Jeep Wrangler, it's possible to disengage the front stabilizer bar, which then allows greater articulation of the wheels, enough to shake the obstacles that stand in front of the vehicle.

Then, a novelty as interesting as it is fun: a system that allows you to make a tight turn. Basically, if you're turning left, just steer at full lock and then push a button that locks the left rear wheel. You can proceed, still keeping the steering wheel fully focused, and you practically turn in place. It's impressive, especially to get through very tight spots without having to perform reverse manoeuvres.

Generally, the Bronco behaves like a veteran off the beaten track and once behind the wheel, you quickly gain confidence.

Conclusion

We could have spent a lot of time on this new Bronco. And we'll have the opportunity to come back to it.

For now, there's no doubt that the first step has been successful for Ford, which was to bring a competent product to the market, one capable of stealing direct sales from the Jeep Wrangler. We haven't seen this for a long time.

After that, it will be up to consumers. Thing is, the Bronco is frankly a toy for folkd with means. While the base price is tempting at around $ 40,000, cost jumps at lightning speed as you move up the lineup and add options. Pretty much like the Wrangler, come to think of it...

We like

Beautiful design

Undeniable off-road skills

Lots of variants

Great customization capacity

We like less

The initial quality issues

Reliability and a reputation to build

The price climbs rapidly

The availability; new buyers will have to be patient