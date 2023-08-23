• Auto123 reviews the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e.

Lexus, like parent company Toyota, is late to the electrification race. The auto giant has shifted in the past year, however and it has promised to make up for lost time; several new models are expected by 2030. By 2035, the company aims to be 100-percent electric, like many of its rivals.

This year, we get our first Lexus EV. A close cousin of Toyota's bZ4X, the RZ can be viewed from different angles. You can look at it as a stand-alone product, with its qualities and faults, but you can appraise how it compares to its direct rivals.

And that is where the delay in getting into all-electrics makes itself apparent.

But not everything about the RZ is black and white. In fact, this SUV is definitely a mixed bag.

The new 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e

Lexus created a strong image for itself in 2011 by introducing a trapezoidal grille. It was a step forward, but the brand became a prisoner of that image, to the point where it became caricatured and difficult to reinvent. With electrification comes the chance to move on, there no longer being a need for a traditional grille. Lexus decided to keep the trapezoid shape with the snout design, but here it's well done, all told.

At the rear, the presentation is quite different. Lexus managed to fashion a new signature, which is interesting. The steeply sloping bezel and the light running from one side to the other add an eye-catching visual touch. Less convincing is the cutout seen at the ends, as if the body panel had been torn. That element is less likely to age well.

Analysis of vehicle styling is always subjective, mind, and at the end of the day, if the buyer thinks it looks good, isn't that all that matters?

Interior of 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior of the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e

Once on board, you recognize the Lexus environment, albeit adapted to electric reality and current fashion, considering that this is the brand's most recent model. We're delighted to find the company's new multimedia system. More modern, more user-friendly, more complete and more responsive, it reacts above all to touch functions, which means that the horrible Lexus pad that gave access to the screen with older models is no more. Just for that, we’re enthused...

The layout is busy, especially towards the top where the air vents have been planted, as if the designers ran out of space further down. The size of the screen, at 14 inches, has something to do with that. As for controls, there are knobs and buttons for temperature, volume and defrost functions, but sadly, controls for heated seats and a host of other conveniences are only accessible on-screen.

gear shifter in the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Photo: D.Rufiange

The lower centre console itself is very uncluttered, and the gear selector couldn't be simpler to use, which is nice considering the unnecessarily complex systems seen elsewhere.

We're also delighted with the driving position, easily found, and the excellent forward visibility (there's still room for improvement at the rear and on the sides, let's say). The level of soundproofing is also remarkable, making the quality of the audio system that much more apparent.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e blue Photo: D.Rufiange

2023 Lexus RZ 450e versions

Lexus offers its RZ in three configurations: Signature, Luxury and Executive. Our tester was the mid-range Luxury model. Technically, mind you, Lexus refers to that middle child as a Signature version with Luxury package, while the Executive model is all-inclusive. The base price of our version was $64,950, to which you add $9,100 for the Luxury Package. Add in the exorbitant shipping and preparation costs of $2,200, and the total bill came to $76,383 for the model we drove.

And what does that Luxury Package offer for $9,100? Here are some of the added features.

Ventilated front seats;

Panoramic view monitor;

Blind spot and rear cross-traffic alerts;

Tailgate with electric deployment and foot-activation;

Heated outside mirrors with reverse tilt function;

Power folding mirrors (automatic dimming on driver's side);

Parking assistance system with automatic emergency braking;

Reversing camera with guidance monitor;

Radiant front knee heating system;

Panoramic roof.

As always, it's up to you to decide where lie your needs... and your budget.

Logo of 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e

The RZ is based on Toyota's e-TNGA platform. Dedicated to electric products, it features a steel structure the company vaunts as light and very rigid. Under the floor is a 71.4-kWh, 96-cell battery pack. The battery itself is served by a water cooling and heating system designed to keep it at an ideal temperature.

Power output is rated at 308 hp, which is more than sufficient for this type of model.

As for the advertised range, it's a disappointing 354 km from the RZ equipped with 18-inch wheels, or 315 km with 20-inch wheels. That's a bit conservative, as it's possible to do more, but when you compare it with the competition, the RZ comes up short.

Lexus lettering on 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Photo: D.Rufiange

Worse still, use of the climate control system causes a dramatic drop in available range. As seen in the images, our fully charged range estimate dropped from 334 km to 264 km with the system activated. We asked the folks at Lexus Canada about this, and they're well aware of the big drop (we'd previously seen range drop by 100 km with a Toyota bZ4X with the a/c on). Lexus says it’s working on a software solution that should improve things.

Remains to be seen, of course.

And what will happen to this drastic drop in winter, which brings a loss of at least 25 percent of range in cold weather? We'll have to see what kind of corrections are made.

Wheels of 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e

As for the driving experience, honestly, it's uneventful, but above all beyond reproach. The ride is exceptionally smooth, and the comfort level is exactly what you'd expect from a Lexus product. There is some heaviness, of course, but it's not as excessive as we’ve found with some rivals, notably Mercedes' EQE SUV, which is around 500 kg heavier than the RZ.

It will be interesting to put the vehicle to the test in winter conditions, of course to examine its range performance, but also to make use of Lexus' Direct4 all-wheel drive system. The RZ approach promises a potential 100-percent torque split to the front or rear, depending on the situation. The faster response of electric systems always makes things interesting, too.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e, charging port Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

Taken on its own, the RZ is far from uninteresting. It has many of the qualities required to seduce (style, comfort, equipment, driving dynamics). But when you stack it up versus its main rivals, it's hard not to be disappointed. Range, in particular, puts it at a disadvantage, starting with the Cadillac Lyriq, which offers around 500 km, and the Tesla Model Y.

Lexus will have to adjust that aspect quickly if it wants to sell a lot of its RZ and stay in the game. For the rest, the execution is flawless.

Touchscreen of 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Photo: D.Rufiange

Your questions about the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e

How did Lexus manage to keep the weight of its model reasonable?

As mentioned, the high-strength steel chassis has a lot to do with it, as does the use of an aluminum hood. In fact, weight has been reduced wherever possible.

Does the RZ benefit from the same battery as the Toyota bZ4X?

Surprisingly, no. The RZ's battery is from Prime Planet Energy Solutions (a joint venture between Toyota and Panasonic), while the bZ4X's is from China's CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited).

What is the capacity for fast charging?

It's 150 kW on a fast-charging station.

Strong points Quality of construction

Quality of construction Bold styling

Bold styling Smooth ride Weak points Disappointing range

Disappointing range Significant loss of range when air conditioning is activated

Significant loss of range when air conditioning is activated Limited rear visibility

2023 Lexus RZ 450e, headlight Photo: D.Rufiange

Competitors of the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e

Audi Q4 e-tron

Cadillac Lyriq

Genesis GV70

Mercedes-EQ EQE SUV

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Tesla Model Y