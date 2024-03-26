• Jeep presented four concepts at the 2024 edition of its annual Easter Safari.

Every year, the Easter Jeep Safari, held in Utah, becomes the theater where Jeep unveils its latest conceptual innovations. In 2024, the company presented four new concepts that once again meld paying tribute to the brand's heritage and exploring new frontiers in design and technology.

These concepts were designed to test the limits of off-road performance and functionality, while generating reactions and ideas for the future of production vehicles and accessories from the Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) division.

Jeep Low Down Concept

Jeep Low Down Concept Photo: Jeep

The Jeep Low Down is a tribute to the 2009 Lower 40 model, famous for its ability to accommodate 40-inch tires while retaining a 5.7L V8 engine under the hood.

This new version pushes the boundaries with 42x14.5R20 BFGoodrich Krawler tires mounted on 20-inch beadlock rims, under raised carbon mudguards.

The all-new Jeep Low Down concept Photo: Jeep

Unveiling of Jeep Low Down concept Photo: Jeep

Despite its size, the Low Down retains a low centre of gravity thanks to adjustments to the front and rear bumpers, and replaces the standard Dana 44 axles with Dana 60s with 5.38 gears, improving its cross-country ability.

Interior of Jeep Low Down Concept Photo: Jeep

Its "Poison Apple Red" bodywork, custom black leather seats and reddish bikini roof underline a design as bold as it is powerful. Under the hood is a 475-hp, 6.4L V8 engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept

2024 Jeep Willys Dispatcher Photo: Jeep

2024 Jeep Willys Dispatcher concept, front end Photo: Jeep

Back end of the new 2024 Jeep Willys Dispatcher concept Photo: Jeep

The Willys Dispatcher is based on a Wrangler 4xe, and like the other it looks backward as much as it does forward. Its retro exterior design, marked by 36-inch Super Traxion tires and retro-style alloy wheels, hides cutting-edge technology with the 4xe plug-in hybrid propulsion system. This combination offers 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, power transmitted to the wheels via Dana 50 Advantech axles.

The all-new 2024 Jeep Willys Dispatcher Photo: Jeep

Inside, the ambience is that of a post-war Jeep, with saddle leather seats and houndstooth fabric accents. This is complemented by a JPP bikini top and vinyl flooring for rugged durability.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept Photo: Jeep

The Gladiator Rubicon High Top pushes the limits of off-road performance with its 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine. Its metallic Ginger Snap bodywork, 40x13.5R18 BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 tires and KMC Grenade Crawl rims make a bold design statement.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept yellow Photo: Jeep

The all-new Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top concept Photo: Jeep

The addition of JPP flat mudguards, Dana 60 axles and an AccuAir adjustable air suspension optimize its cross-country capability.

The interior is no exception, with custom Alea leather seats featuring the JPP logo on the headrests, and a range of equipment for comfort and practicality.

Jeep Vacationeer Concept

Jeep Vacationeer Concept Photo: Jeep

Jeep Vacationeer Concept, with roof tent Photo: Jeep

Finally, the Vacationeer concept stands out for its retro styling, reminiscent of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer with its imitation wood on the sides.

Unveiling of Jeep Vacationeer concept Photo: Jeep

Prepared for adventure with 35-inch BFGoodrich tires and "Method Racing" wheels, it combines off-road performance with superior comfort. The elimination of the rear seats in favour of access to the Skyloft RedTail Overland, an air-conditioned sleeping capsule on the roof, testifies to a design conceived for adventure and comfort.

Interior of Jeep Vacationeer Concept Photo: Jeep

Up front, Tupelo leather seats with custom accents by designer Kiel James Patrick lend an all-American touch of elegance and authenticity.