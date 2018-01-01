Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Hyundai Dropping Manual Gearbox for Venue in 2021

For some, one of the refreshing aspects of the new Venue when it was introduced for the 2020 model-year was that it could be had with a manual transmission. Just one year into the model’s life, the company has announced that it’s dropping the gearbox for 2021.

A company spokesperson confirmed the news to Car and Driver magazine.

This doesn’t fall into the category of surprise, of course. The manual gearbox is dying a not-so-slow death across the industry. But it’s worth looking at this latest announcement and going beyond accepting the “low demand” argument being given by Hyundai.  

The reality in the industry is that automakers very often offer the manual gearbox only on the entry-level trim of a model. Why? To be able to stick the best possible price on its ads (under $18,000 in the case of the Venue). But many consumers want more equipment and options than what a base model offers. Forced to choose between a manual gearbox they might want and those extra features, they go for the latter.

And then we’re told, disinguously, there’s no demand for the manual. We’re still convinced that if it was offered on each version of a model, that demand would magically grow.

In the case of the Venue, Hyundai offers the manual transmission only with the Essential version. Customers wanting the Preferred, Trend or Ultimate get the CVT (continuously variable transmission) as standard equipment (it’s a $1,300 option on the Essential).

The removal of the manual configuration from the product offering means we can expect a higher base price for the Venue in 2021. And if you want the model with stick shift, best go find one now - time is running out.

2020 Hyundai Venue, in automatic transmission configuration
Photo: Hyundai
2020 Hyundai Venue, in automatic transmission configuration

