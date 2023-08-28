• The 2024 Genesis GV60 will be more expensive in the U.S. than the 2023 model, but it also gains in range.

2024 will be the second year for the Genesis GV60 electric SUV. The model remains unchanged for the coming year, no surprise there, but the company is happy to announce an increase in range. It comes thanks to the introduction of new standard 19-inch wheels. They replace 20-inch wheels, which remain available as options.

We know that wheel size is often a factor that can impact range. The new standard wheels is all it took to boost GV60’s maximal range between charges.

Range officially 248 miles or 399 km for the current model. With the 19-inch wheels, it rises to 264 miles or 425 km. The Performance model is still fitted with 20-inch wheels, and its range remains at 378 km.

Genesis GV60, profile Photo: D.Boshouwers

Bigger price as well

The other news is the price increase that accompanies the model for 2024, at least in the U.S. There the price of the base version jumps by $1,330 USD.

In Canada, the current starting price is $71,000 CAD. Apply a similar increase here, and we can expect a new price of entry around $73,000 CAD. The increase is similar for the Performance version.

We stress that nothing has been confirmed for Canada. But if the announced changes do apply to the Canadian 2024 GV60, it’s likely the price increase will as well.

We'll update you when we have information about Canadian models.