2024 VinFast VF 9 Will Offer up to 531 km of Range

• The 2024 VinFast VF 9 will offer a maximum range of 531 km, the Vietnamese automaker confirmed this week.

Vietnamese manufacturer VinFast has shared range figures for the versions of the second model it plans to market in North America. The VF 9 SUV joins the VF 8, which is already starting to arrive in our market.

When the VF 9 launches before the end of this year, the entry-level model will offer a range of 531 km (330 miles), according to the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency). This will be the capacity of the Eco version. For the Plus variant, range is given at 468 km (291 miles).

In both cases, VinFast has surpassed its original estimates of 438 and 422 km. VinFast needs to prove itself as a new manufacturer, and it knows well that one of the keys to attracting customers is to offer an attractive range.

“The VF9's 330-mile battery range is among the best on the market, confirming our efforts and dedication to produce competitive vehicles. VinFast expects to export this model to the North American market this year, joining the VF8 model,” said VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy.

2024 VinFast VF 9, charging port Photo: VinFast

The 2024 VinFast VF 9 comes in a three-row configuration, enabling it to compete with higher-end models offered by Tesla and Rivian, among others. All-wheel drive is featured, of course, and total power is rated at 402 hp.

If all goes according to plan, the company will launch two more models next year, the VF 6 and VF 7, which we've had the opportunity to see at various auto shows. Last July, construction began on the company's North American plant in North Carolina. That plant will eventually produce 150,000 vehicles annually.

Many are watching closely to see if VinFast succeeds in its gamble. The automaker is taking a big risk and in may cases, it uis learning as it goes. It seems capable of adjusting, too, which is a strength. Recently the company said that it was now looking into the possibility of selling vehicles in a more traditional way, in dealerships, in order to reach more consumers. We know that VinFast initially based its sales model on that of Tesla.

We'll be back with a full review of the VF 9 once we've had a chance to get behind the wheel.