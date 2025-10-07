Honda Canada is facing a class-action lawsuit filed before the Superior Court of Quebec. The company is accused of selling vehicles equipped with 1.5L turbo engines with a head gasket design defect.

The problem allegedly affects Civic (2016–2022), CR-V (2017–2022) and Accord (2018–2022) models, and can cause coolant leaks, a loss of compression and even complete engine failure in some cases.

The case behind the lawsuit

The lawsuit, Martine Lupien v. Honda Canada Inc., alleges that the plaintiff's 2016 Civic suffered a head gasket failure despite regular maintenance. The estimated bill for the repair would be $5,000.

A similar class-action lawsuit was filed in British Columbia earlier this year, raising identical complaints and accusing Honda of ignoring the problem by not issuing a recall or offering reimbursement.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

What is the source of the problem?

According to the lawsuit and several user testimonials on Canadian forums, the defect is allegedly related to the cooling system's tolerances and the quality of the 1.5T engine's head gasket. Under heat, coolant could seep into the combustion chamber or mix with the oil, causing misfires, internal corrosion and premature engine wear.

Many owners claim that the failures occur shortly after the warranty expires, and some have had to perform the repair more than once. As this engine is widely used in Honda's popular models, the problem could affect thousands of vehicles in Canada.

No corrective action from Honda

Honda Canada has not issued any recall or technical service bulletin regarding this specific problem. The lawyers behind the lawsuit argue that the manufacturer knew about the defect but continued to sell the vehicles without informing customers.

If the lawsuit is certified and the judgment is favourable to the plaintiffs, Honda could be forced to reimburse and compensate owners for repairs, and cover towing and rental vehicle costs.

Financial consequences and a tarnished image

Replacing a head gasket is among the most expensive engine repairs. Given the large number of Civics, CR-Vs and Accords sold, the financial stakes for Honda Canada are considerable.

Legal experts note that while these lawsuits can last for years, Canadian courts have recently tended to favour consumers when a systemic mechanical defect has been demonstrated.

A reputation at stake

This case comes at a delicate time for Honda, as the brand relies on its reputation for reliability to support the launch of its new HR-V and CR-V SUVs.

Faced with increased competition, particularly from Nissan and Kia, transparency and long-term durability will weigh heavily on buyer confidence.