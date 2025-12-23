At the end of the 2020 model year, Canada said goodbye to the Honda Fit. However, the nameplate has lived on in other markets, particularly China, where it is receiving several notable updates.

The American automotive outlet Autoblog first reported the news.

Photos shared by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reveal that the latest iteration of the Fit features split LED headlights, giving it a more modern look. It also has a redesigned front grille and rear bumper.

In terms of dimensions, the Honda Fit now measures 165 inches in length, making it slightly longer than its predecessor.

Despite these changes, the Fit remains instantly recognizable. Some online observers have even noted styling cues that resemble certain Toyota models.

The China-spec Honda Fit is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. It produces 122 horsepower and is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

A Beloved Subcompact

During its decade-long run in the Canadian market, the Honda Fit proved to be a favorite among local consumers. Owners particularly appreciated its optimized interior layout and the famous "Magic Seat" rear bench. Over the years, the Fit also built a reputation for rock-solid reliability, and it remains highly sought after on the used car market.

Since the Honda Fit’s departure, the subcompact segment has continued to shrink. The Kia Rio, Mitsubishi Mirage, and Nissan Versa were the last remaining players in recent years, but all three have since been discontinued. This leaves only the Fiat 500e in the category.

As of now, Honda Canada has not confirmed any plans to bring this version of the Fit to the domestic market.

