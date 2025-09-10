Mercedes-Benz is preparing to transform its future with what the manufacturer calls the most significant product offensive in its history.

This marks the start of a series of major announcements. By 2027, the group plans to bring to market more than 40 new models, including several all-electric vehicles, while reducing its production costs by 10%.

A large-scale reorganization

To support this ambitious strategy, Mercedes has invested more than 2 billion euros (approximately $2.9 billion CAD) in modernizing its European plants. The goal: to adapt its facilities for future electric platforms and increase production flexibility.

Once the ramp-up of the new electric CLA is finalized at the Rastatt plant, production of the GLC EQ will begin in Bremen, followed by the electric C-Class EQ in Kecskemét, Hungary.

In Sindelfingen, Mercedes is also preparing for the assembly of upcoming high-performance AMG EV models, including the production version of the spectacular Concept AMG GT XX.

Concept AMG GT XX de Mercedes-Benz | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

In search of higher volumes

Beyond its luxury brand image, Mercedes is adjusting its strategy to target a broader market. Without abandoning its premium vehicles, the manufacturer now wants to attract a wider customer base with more affordable models. This diversification aims to consolidate its financial position in the context of the global energy transition.

Among the upcoming new models is the VLE, an all-electric luxury van based on the new Van Electric Architecture, capable of seating up to eight passengers. The lineup will also expand with an electric "baby" G-Class, a new S-Class, and the next generations of the GLA and GLB.

Digitalization, AI and efficiency

To achieve its financial and industrial goals, Mercedes is deploying its MO360 digital production ecosystem. This technology allows for the creation of "digital twins" of its factories to test and optimize processes before they are implemented.

Artificial intelligence will play a central role in this transformation, combined with increased use of renewable energy and optimized logistics. The manufacturer aims to reduce its production costs by 10% between 2024 and 2027.

A new era for Mercedes-Benz

With this unprecedented offensive, Mercedes-Benz is positioning itself to compete with Tesla, BMW, Audi, and Porsche in the high-end electric segment, while also preparing more accessible models.

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV 2026 | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Ola Källenius, the group's CEO, sums up the strategy: "With the new electric GLC, the largest product offensive in our history continues to gain speed."

The gamble is audacious: to transform the brand while preserving its luxury DNA, thanks to innovation, artificial intelligence, and a product portfolio that is larger than ever.