Nissan Canada has announced a multi-year partnership with Lithion Technologies, a Montreal-based company pioneering the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. This alliance aims to recycle end-of-life electric vehicle (EV) batteries and strengthen Nissan's commitment to more sustainable mobility.

One of the world's most advanced recycling processes

Lithion says that its hydrometallurgical technology allows for the recovery of up to 95 percent of a battery's critical materials and 98 percent of its minerals. If that’s so it will obviously reduce dependency on mining and the overall environmental impact.

This initiative is part of Nissan's global electrification strategy, which promotes the reuse of battery materials in the production of new electric vehicles.

A Quebec player at the heart of the energy transition

Lithion's commercial facility in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec, is designed to efficiently process EV batteries on a large scale. This infrastructure supports the growth of the Canadian EV market and aligns with Nissan's goals for a greener, more local supply chain.

“We are thrilled to team with Nissan and to support its vision on circularity of strategic and critical minerals from EVs,” said Yves Noël, VP and Chief Commercial Development Officer at Lithion Technologies.

Towards a greener future for mobility

This partnership represents a key step towards a Canadian circular economy and should lead to a tangible reduction in Nissan's carbon footprint. By leveraging Lithion's expertise, Nissan Canada aims to help build a sustainable model for battery management—a central issue for the future of electric mobility.