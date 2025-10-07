Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Nissan Canada Partners with Lithion to Recycle EV Batteries

| Photo: Lithion Technologies
Benoit Charette
 With this strategic Quebec-based partnership, Nissan aims to build a sustainable circular economy.

Nissan Canada has announced a multi-year partnership with Lithion Technologies, a Montreal-based company pioneering the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. This alliance aims to recycle end-of-life electric vehicle (EV) batteries and strengthen Nissan's commitment to more sustainable mobility.

One of the world's most advanced recycling processes
Lithion says that its hydrometallurgical technology allows for the recovery of up to 95 percent of a battery's critical materials and 98 percent of its minerals. If that’s so it will obviously reduce dependency on mining and the overall environmental impact.

This initiative is part of Nissan's global electrification strategy, which promotes the reuse of battery materials in the production of new electric vehicles.

| Photo: Nissan

A Quebec player at the heart of the energy transition
Lithion's commercial facility in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec, is designed to efficiently process EV batteries on a large scale. This infrastructure supports the growth of the Canadian EV market and aligns with Nissan's goals for a greener, more local supply chain.

“We are thrilled to team with Nissan and to support its vision on circularity of strategic and critical minerals from EVs,” said Yves Noël, VP and Chief Commercial Development Officer at Lithion Technologies.

Towards a greener future for mobility
This partnership represents a key step towards a Canadian circular economy and should lead to a tangible reduction in Nissan's carbon footprint. By leveraging Lithion's expertise, Nissan Canada aims to help build a sustainable model for battery management—a central issue for the future of electric mobility.

Automotive expert
  • More than 30 years of experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 65 test drives last year
  • Attended more than 200 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

