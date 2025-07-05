We always knew how disappointed many enthusiasts fans were by the removal of the 5.7L V8 Hemi engine from the Ram 1500 pickup truck lineup, but now there are numbers to confirm it.

Within 24 hours of announcing the return the engine to the range, Ram received over 10,000 orders for a 1500 with V8. The division was happy to share that bit of information along with its second-quarter sales results.

Orders continue to pour in at a very strong pace, but the company has not shared further figures.

Recall that at the launch of the refreshed 2025 1500 pickup, Ram announced it was cutting the V8 Hemi form the offering, in favour of the Hurricane engine. That engine, a 3.0L turbo 6-cylinder available in two configurations, offers more power than the Hemi, including a high-output variant capable of churning out 540 hp and 521 lb-ft of torque.

And yet, it appears that the sound of a V8 engine and its reassuring character under the hood is more important to many pickup drivers than brute force.

The 5.7L V8 will be offered as an option on the Ram 1500. At its removal, it developed 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. Every V8-equipped Ram 1500 will come with a "Symbol of Protest" logo on the sides, as well as the GT Sport exhaust, which ensures its sound will be distinctive and not confused with that of the 6-cylinder.

Should we view the return of this engine as a step backward? Opinions will vary on the subject, but what is certain, in light of the initial figures released, is that Ram's finance department will certainly agree with the move.