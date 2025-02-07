U.S. Suspends Funding for EV Charging Station Program

The Trump administration has dealt a major blow to the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the United States. The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the immediate suspension of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, a $5 billion federal program to fund charging stations across the country.

In a letter addressed to state DOTs, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that all previously approved charging infrastructure deployment plans are no longer valid.

An essential program called into question

Adopted under the Biden administration, the NEVI program is intended to give states access to federal funds to develop a nationwide network of fast-charging stations, mainly along highways. Some figures:

- $3.3 billion in funding had already been approved for fiscal years 2022 to 2025.

- 51 NEVI stations with 224 charging ports are currently in operation in 14 states.

- A further 999 stations, representing 4,600 charging ports, are planned, with $615 million already committed.

However, despite these advances, much of the funding has yet to be used, leaving the Trump administration the possibility of blocking the program - even if most analysts say the move is illegal.

An Electrify America charging station | Photo: Electrify America

A suspension with uncertain consequences

According to the FHWA, the Trump administration wants to reassess the policies of the NEVI program, rendering invalid the current directive issued in June 2024. As a result:

- No more states can commit new funds until new guidelines are issued.

- Funds already committed can be used, but no new projects are possible for the time being.

- The FHWA plans to publish a draft directive in the spring, followed by a period of public consultation.

This decision is part of a series of actions by the Trump administration to slow down or cancel climate policies and incentives for the electrification of transport.

Legality challenged by experts

Several experts and associations have denounced the decision as illegal and questioned the legitimacy of the suspension.

Andrew Wishnia, former assistant secretary for climate policy at the DOT (Department of Transportation), declared that “The administration has the right to modify directives, but this memo is in direct contradiction with the law.”

Ryan Gallentine, executive director of Advanced Energy United, added: “States are not required to stop these projects solely on the basis of this announcement. We call on them to continue the program.”

Moreover, under the Budget Commitment Control Act of 1974, a president cannot block funds voted by Congress, which could take the decision to court.

What does the future hold for the U.S. charging network?

With this suspension, the future of charging station deployment in the U.S. is more uncertain than ever. States and companies in the sector had been counting on the funding to extend the network and support the mass adoption of electric vehicles.

It remains to be seen whether the courts will intervene to release these funds, or whether this suspension will put a lasting brake on the development of charging infrastructure in the U.S.