• Volkswagen ID.Buzz: the Peace Vans company already has conversion kits ready for the vehicle.

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz, the modern, electric version of the famous Type 2 (Microbus) model that enjoyed fame in the 60s and 70s in North America, is about to arrive on our continent.

At the presentation of the North American model we attended in June 2023, we asked the company's executives if they had any plans for modified variants for outdoor use, camping, etc. At the time, we were told the company had no plans to produce any, but that the matter was being studied.

So far, Volkswagen has not announced any conversion packages for its model, believing that demand will be low. However, there are those who see things differently. Peace Vans has taken up the challenge of concocting an adapted layout for Volkswagen's electric van.

La version modifiée de la Volkswagen ID.Buzz, fig. 2 | Photo : Peace Vans

La version modifiée de la Volkswagen ID.Buzz, fig. 3 | Photo : Peace Vans

Based in Seattle, Washington, Peace Vans specializes in restoring and modifying the Microbus. So it's no surprise to see it tackling the new electric version.

It has just announced a number of equipment and conversion packages for the ID.Buzz. The company is already accepting reservations for some of its offers.

In all, three basic formulas will be offered: Box, Sleeper and Camper. The first is designed for one-day getaways and is ideal for the kind of impromptu party you celebrate on your way to a sporting event or gathering of some kind. It essentially consists of a built-in kitchen that replaces the third-row seats.

Those wanting to spend nights on board their model will want to opt for one of the other two options.

La version modifiée de la Volkswagen ID.Buzz, fig. 4 | Photo : Peace Vans

La version modifiée de la Volkswagen ID.Buzz, fig. 5 | Photo : Peace Vans

The Sleeper kit adds a foldaway bed to the Box version's kitchen, while the Camper model adds a kitchen as well as a lounge that can be converted into a bed. It does, however, require the removal of both rows of seats, turning the ID.Buzz into a two-seater. So perfect for young couples... or empty-nesters.

Package prices start at $7995 USD, and then vary according to the options chosen.

It will be interesting to see what percentage of models are modified by owners. If demand is strong, Volkswagen will want to capitalize on it, as it certainly already has scenarios ready to meet demand.

La version modifiée de la Volkswagen ID.Buzz, fig. 6 | Photo : Peace Vans

La version modifiée de la Volkswagen ID.Buzz, fig. 7 | Photo : Peace Vans