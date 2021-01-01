2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition Review

Auto123 reviews the 2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition.

One of the questions, if not THE question, I get asked most often in my job is what model I would buy if I could afford it. As you can imagine, it’s not an easy question to answer, especially because there is no single answer.

In fact, I would say it can vary depending on the day and my mood at the time. What I can tell you is that the Lexus RC F comes up a lot in these discussions.

Is it because it's better or more interesting than the other cars of its kind on the market? No. Why then? Because, when you get down to it, it's all about emotion. Why does one consumer decide to buy a Chevrolet Corvette, another a Porsche 911, and yet another a Mercedes-AMG or a BMW M4?

Because of the emotion the model elicits in them.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition, profile

Since its debut in 2015, the coupe version of the IS sedan, renamed RC for the occasion, has held great appeal to me. Its design, its rarity, its cocoon-like interior, its driving dynamics - all of it connects with me. So you've been warned: I have a soft spot for this vehicle. That’s not to say it’s perfect, however, and it’s also definitely not for everyone.

And this is even more true in the case of this version designed for the track. But first, an overview of the model range.

Reasonable and unreasonable

At the bottom of the RC lineup sit two models that could be described as reasonable, civilized. The RC 300 AWD is powered by Lexus’ 3.5L V6, in this case good for 260 hp. With the RC 350 AWD variant, the same block pushes the cavalry to 311 hp. With pricing set around $52,000 and $65,000, respectively, these versions are still within the reach of many - everything being relative, of course.

And with these models, you get what you're looking for with this car, which is interesting performance, but above all, really attractive styling. Whether or not you like the Lexus signature and that ubiquitous large grille, this is a very eye-catching coupe.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition, three-quarters rear

RC F

With the RC F, things get less reasonable, but more interesting. Most notably, there’s now a 5.0L V8 engine under the hood, a unit that boosts output to 472 hp (395 lb-ft of torque). Power is relayed to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. There are also two packages that can be added to the model: the $11,000 Performance Package or the $35,000 Track Edition Package.

You read that right: that last package costs roughly the same as a well-equipped, optional Toyota Camry. And that's on top of a base price of $85,000, so that’s how you get to the total of about $120,000 (it was actually $122,671 for our test model).

That's a lot to pay for a car that's certainly interesting, but still doesn't offer the experience of a Porsche 911 or the exhilarating drive of a BMW M4, just to name those.

Photo: Lexus 2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition, front

To give you a better idea of what this version offers, here's what it gets... but also what it leaves out. That’s because everything is designed for performance, and there are compromises to be made. And since weight reduction is a priority with this model as well…

Track Edition

The first thing you notice with this version of the RC F is what it doesn't offer, in order to keep the weight down. For example, the seat heating and ventilation systems have been removed. Some body panels, like the hood, are made of carbon-fibre. The 19-inch forged alloy wheels are ultra-light. Behind them are Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes (with red calipers), a titanium muffler and a carbon-fibre aerodynamic package.

Even the heated steering wheel, electric controls for adjusting the steering column and rain sensor for the windshield wipers have been jettisoned. In total, 80 kg, or 176 lb, have been removed from the model.

What does remain, of course, are its on-track chops.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition, spoiler

And on the road?

Aside from the reduced weight and the visual accents that help differentiate it immediately, the Lexus RC F Track Edition gets the RC F's chassis components and offers a similar, albeit slightly sharper experience. In Normal mode, it delivers a satisfying driving experience, with a fair compromise struck between responsiveness from the car's driving elements (engine, suspension, gearbox) and on-road usability and comfort.

Switching to Sport+ and Sport S modes sharpens everything up, and although the first acceleration or two will certainly stick a smile on your face, as will taking a corner where the asphalt is level, you quickly appreciate that these settings are not made for everyday driving, especially on our trying Canadian roads. The suspension becomes too firm, for one, and for two, engine speed is always higher as it stands permanently ready to receive orders from the gas pedal. You get the idea.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition, interior

All in all, you get a powerful car that you can have a lot of fun with. The steering is responsive, you can get aggressive and the sound of the exhaust has the power to blow your hair back. However, at the risk of repeating myself, you're not aboard a Porsche 911 4S (with comparable power of 443 hp).

So why go with this edition? Because the model makes you fall in love with it more than any other. Because you like to drive a vehicle nobody else in your neighborhood is likely to have. And maybe because you put your trust in a brand that practically guarantees reliability (although to be fair Porsche, alone among German brands, does well for itself in that respect as well).

If these factors don’t sway you, there are more relevant and rational choices elsewhere. Still, when you're shelling out over $100,000 for a model, one thing is important: it should thrill you.

If it does, go for it. If not, move on to the next one.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition, front grille

Conclusion

Unfortunately for the RC F, it doesn't seem to thrill too many of its target audience. Sales are on the downward slope. Lexus will have to take careful notes and work on a few elements if it wants to the RC-F to make real inroads in this exclusive segment.

I would have an RC F Track Edition, but probably not if it was only such type of car in my garage. First of all, it's too one-dimensional. Secondly, for pure performance, I can get more elsewhere. But it does make my dream-shortlist because its style thrills me and it's still fun to drive, both on the road and on the track.

We like

Its distinctive lines

Its performance level

Its interior and the welcoming seats

Reliability

We like less

The touchpad giving access to the multimedia system

It lacks a bit of a bestial touch

Lower resale value than its rivals

Photo: D.Rufiange 2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition, rear