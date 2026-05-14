Android Auto Gets Major Update for 2026

Google has unveiled a comprehensive overhaul of its automotive software, promising to transform the driving experience for the more than 250 million vehicles currently compatible with Android Auto. Announced during something called the Android Show: I/O Edition, the 2026 update introduces a notable design shift, high-definition entertainment and deep integration with Google’s Gemini AI.

| Photo: Google

A tailored visual experience

The most immediate change is the adoption of the Material 3 Expressive design. This refresh brings smooth animations, expressive fonts, and customizable wallpapers to the car screen. Crucially, Google says the new interface is "tailored to fit" any display shape, from the standard rectangle to Subaru’s vertically oriented whatever-that-shape-is, from the wide curved displays found in BMWs to the circular screens of the newest Mini models.

Users can now personalize their displays with customizable widgets. These allow drivers to keep vital information, such as weather overviews, favourite contacts, or a one-tap garage door opener, visible at a glance without having to exit their navigation screen.

| Photo: Google

Immersive navigation: The biggest map update in a decade

Google Maps is receiving what the company calls its most significant upgrade in over 10 years. Dubbed Immersive Navigation, the new system provides a vivid 3D view of terrain, buildings and overpasses.

To reduce the stress of driving in unfamiliar areas, the system highlights critical details like specific lanes, traffic lights and stop signs. For vehicles with Google Built-In, the system goes a step further by using the car’s front-facing cameras to provide Live Lane Guidance, effectively acting as an augmented reality aid to ensure drivers are always in the correct lane for an upcoming turn.

Entertainment and spatial sound

In a departure from previous safety-first restrictions, Android Auto will now support Full HD video playback at 60 fps. Users can watch apps like YouTube while the vehicle is stationary. For those who lack self-discipline, the system will, if the driver shifts from Park into gear, switch the video content automatically to an audio-only feed.

Speaking of which, audio is also a priority. The 2026 update introduces spatial sound via Dolby Atmos for supported vehicles from manufacturers including BMW, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and Genesis. Popular media apps like Spotify and YouTube Music have also been redesigned for easier, less-distracting use while on the road.

| Photo: Google

The arrival of Gemini AI

Artificial Intelligence couldn’t be ignored, of course, and it isn’t. Gemini AI replaces the traditional Google Assistant, offering more contextual and proactive help. Through a feature called Magic Cue, the system can understand the context of incoming texts. Example: if someone asks for an address, Gemini can find the info in your emails or calendar and offer to send a reply with a single tap.

For those with Gemini Intelligence enabled on their phones, the car can even perform complex tasks like ordering dinner via DoorDash. In vehicles with Google Built-In, Gemini can also answer specific questions about the car itself, such as explaining a dashboard warning light or calculating if that new TV you’re on your way to buy will fit in the trunk.

Rollout and availability

While the features are slated for a 2026 rollout, Google noted that the implementation will be gradual rather than a single full update. Android Auto users will likely see their interface change automatically via phone updates, while those with Google Built-In will depend on their specific vehicle manufacturer’s over-the-air (OTA) update schedule.