Auto123 is spending the next few weeks behind the wheel of a Mazda CX-90 PHEV, and we’ll need all of it to properly analyze this new plug-in model from the Japanese brand. Here's the first part of our long-term review.

Does the CX-90 replace the CX-9?

Short answer: Yes.

Long answer: Yes, because on the one hand, the CX-9 already had two generations in its legs (2006 to 2015 and 2016 to 2023) and, on the other, Mazda has been renewing its entire SUV range since the arrival of the CX-30 in 2020.

Put another way, the reign of the single-digit CX is coming to an end, while that of the double-digit CX is beginning. Although that's not completely true, if you’re being picky about it. For example, despite the arrival of the CX-30, the CX-3 continues to be sold in certain parts of Asia. And despite arrival of the CX-50, the CX-5 continues to be offered, even here. The reason for that is simple: since 2014, the CX-5 has been Mazda's best-selling model worldwide.

Don’t expect a repeat here though. When it comes to the big SUVs, there couldn't be two roosters in the same yard. The CX-9 was Mazda's biggest and most powerful model, and now it’s the CX-90's turn to be the biggest and most powerful.

In fact, if you want a Mazda that can carry up to eight and tow up to 5,000 lb, look no further than the CX-90.

And to make the offer even more enticing, Mazda has slipped a plug-in hybrid configuration into the offering.

2024 Mazda CX-90 Photo: D.Rufiange

What variants of the CX-90 are there?

Believe it or not, the CX-90 is available in eight versions: three with a 4-cylinder-engine plug-in powertrain and five with an inline 6-cylinder engine.

The three PHEV (for plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) models are the GS, GS-L and the model we tested, the GT.

The inline 6-cylinder, a new mill featuring turbocharging and mild hybridization, has been slipped under the hood of the GS, GS-L, GT, GT-P and Signature models (which I also tested).

2024 Mazda CX-90 Signature Photo: D.Heyman

Can you tell us more about the CX-90's powertrains?

At the heart of the plug-in hybrid configuration is a 2.5L Skyactiv-G 4-cylinder engine coupled to a 68-kW electric motor, itself powered by a 17.8-kWh lithium-ion battery.

Although this small electric motor is known to deliver 173 hp and 113 lb-ft of torque, the combined output of the two motors varies according to the type of fuel used - a Mazda-ean subtlety indeed.

And so, the PHEV's output climbs to 323 hp on 93-octane gasoline (premium), but loses four horses (319) on 87-octane (regular), which I suspect will be just fine for the average budget-conscious person like me. On the other hand, torque remains the same regardless of your choice at the pump, i.e. 369 lb-ft.

Furthermore, when we say that the other models in the family using an in-line 6 benefit from light hybridization, we mean that their 3.3L turbocharged engine is supported by a dedicated 48V battery.

High what?

Here again, the type of gasoline has its say. The GT-P and Signature models feature what Mazda calls “High Input”, meaning that the 3.3L's regular 280 hp can be boosted to 340 hp by supercharging. And torque jumps from 332 to 369 lb-ft (like the PHEV). It's up to you and your budget.

For its part, the 48V Mild Hybrid Boost system gives the 6 a boost at opportune moments, such as sudden acceleration. It also reduces pollutant emissions and improves fuel consumption. The system is based on an 11-kW electric motor and a 0.33-kWh lithium-ion battery, which contribute 16.9 hp and 113 lb-ft of torque to the combined output.

To conclude this first chapter, here are some other clever facts to impress your friends and family this holiday season: Australia is entitled to a diesel version of the 6 (251 hp and 406 lb-ft) instead of the PHEV, while Europe's smallest CX-60 uses the same PHEV powertrain as our CX-90 but lacks the inline 6, the most powerful engine ever concocted by the Hiroshima-based manufacturer.

Whether your audience is impressed by these facts depends on who your audience is.