We’ve just gotten a tiny look at - and a earful of - the upcoming Chevy Corvette ZR1 in the form of a short video clip. Chevrolet has confirmed at the same time that the high-performance variant will debut this summer. The last Corvette ZR1 to feature in Chevrolet’s lineup goes back to 2019.

The next 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 | Photo: Chevrolet

The ZR1 is expected to be fitted with a steroidal version of the engine powering the C8 Corvette Z06, a 5.5L V8, with output possibly climbing above 800 hp, likely via the use of two turbochargers.

The new video showcases the symphony of noise that engine will produce under the hood of the ZR1, so you’ll want to make sure the audio is turned on, work environment permitting.

Beyond that we don’t see much in the video apart from the silhouette of the car’s front end and the model’s badging.