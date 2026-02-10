• Auto123 reviews the 2026 GMC Terrain Denali.

The new generation of the GMC Terrain arrived on the market for 2025, but the offering is filled out in 2026 with the debut of the luxury-focused Denali and off-road-ready AT4 trims.

The redesign of the compact SUV aligns it with its larger siblings in the GMC lineup, such as the Acadia and Yukon. That comes via a more truck-like profile and a significant overhaul of the onboard electronics.

2026 GMC Terrain - What’s New for 2026?

The 2026 model-year marks the addition of the AT4 and Denali trims to the third-generation Terrain model lineup. The overhaul that first debuted last year includes the complete replacement of the previous exterior and interior architecture. The vehicle now sits on a wider track, providing a broader stance than its predecessor. Inside, the dashboard was reimagined to accommodate a vertical tablet-style infotainment screen, which replaced the previous integrated horizontal unit.

The AWD Terrain’s 1.5L turbo engine is now paired with an updated transmission. The Elevation trim now serves as the entry point, with the AT4 and Denali joining it as the specialized off-road and luxury tiers, respectively.

The new Denali trim gets a "premium” suspension with frequency-selective damping, ventilated front seats and heated rear outboard seats, among other extras.

2026 GMC Terrain Denali, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 GMC Terrain – 8.0/10

The new Terrain puts forth a more upright and squared-off look, its front fascia featuring a larger, more prominent grille, the whole thing explicitly giving off a more truck-like vibe than prior. The C-shaped LED headlamps were narrowed and modernized with animated lighting sequences on higher trims. From the side, the Terrain displays more prominent fender flares and a "floating" roof design on the C-pillar.

A two-tone roof option is available in Canada, allowing for a black or grey contrast against the primary body colour. Compared to the 17-inch alloys on the Elevation and AT4 models, the Denali model we drove gets 19-inch wheels with an option to switch in 20-inch wheels. There’s also quite a bit more chrome around the exterior than you might find on some rivals - an apparent attempt to appeal to more conservative-minded consumers, perhaps. The back end features an unmissable DENALI stamped on it, and the Denali treats you to lighting animations on approach to and departure from the vehicle.

2026 GMC Terrain Denali, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 GMC Terrain Denali, badging | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Interior

The most striking elements of the Terrain’s interior are the 11-inch driver date display and to its right, the 15-inch diagonal portrait-oriented infotainment screen dominating the centre stack. Below that, GMC retained a row of physical toggles for primary climate functions, avoiding a purely touch-based interface.

Materials were updated for the Elevation trim last year, and so it is with the AT4 and the Denali. The latter features perforated leather-appointed seating with unique stitching, for example, as well as unique silver accents.

Cargo space was slightly improved over the previous generation, with 844 litres available behind the second row and up to 1,798 litres when the 60/40 split-folding rear seats are stowed.

2026 GMC Terrain Denali, multimedia screen | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2026 GMC Terrain – 8.0/10

The multimedia system features Google Built-in, which provides integrated access to Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Play Store, though a data plan is required for full functionality.

Safety-wise, over 15 standard safety and driver-assistance features are included on all Canadian models. Among them, enhanced automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian and bicyclist braking, lane keep assist and blind zone steering assist. The Denali includes more advanced aids, such as a high-definition surround-vision camera system and a rear camera mirror with a dedicated washer.

Surprisingly, the Denali version switches in no special premium audio; you get the same 6-speaker system as the Elevation. You also don’t get a sunroof option, unlike American buyers. Both of those absences are mildly surprising in a luxury-focused range-topping trim.

2026 GMC Terrain Denali, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2026 GMC Terrain – 7.0/10

The 2026 Terrain’s lone 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine works with and produces 175 hp, though torque output and transmission depend on the drivetrain chosen. Front-wheel drive is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and is available only on the Elevation trim, and you then get 184 lb-ft of torque and utilize a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The AWD Denali works with an 8-speed auto transmission and delivers slightly more torque, 203 lb-ft.

Maximum towing capacity for the Denali models is rated at 680 kg (1,500 lb), which is standard for the class but remains limited to light-duty utility trailers or small recreational equipment.

Fuel consumption is rated at 9.5L/100 km in combined driving.

2026 GMC Terrain - Versions and MSRP pricing for Canada

- 2026 Terrain Elevation FWD - $35,899

- 2026 Terrain Elevation AWD - $38,199

- 2026 Terrain AT4 AWD - $43,899

- 2026 Terrain Denali AWD - $49,799

2026 GMC Terrain Denali, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2026 GMC Terrain – 7.0/10

The 2026 Terrain Denali is tuned for comfort and refinement rather than sportiness. When to comes to projecting luxury, GMC gears the Denali to rise above the Elevation trim, as well as any of the versions of the Equinox, otherwise a close Chevy cousin of the GMC, and the driving experience reflects the lack of a focus on sportiness, to an extent.

The steering is light and geared toward ease of movement in urban environments and parking lots. Handling is correspondingly nimble, as you would hope from a compact SUV.

The 1.5L engine delivers decent power for daily commuting and highway merging, but it can feel taxed under full load or during steep climbs. More importantly, it can feel a little underequipped to get this SUV on to the highway with proper intent and past slower vehicles whilst passing. The 8-speed automatic box is appreciated, providing more traditional shift points compared to the CVT and just seeming better suited to the engine and the vehicle, but it can’t always overcome the mildness of the engine. Not just that, but the powertrain lacks the refinement expected in a vehicle that has pretentions to compete against premium compact SUVs, of which there are quite a few on the market.

Note that the GMC Terrain Denali’s AWD system is not automatic, meaning you have to use a command to activate it when you want it.

Visibility is a strong point, aided by a relatively high seating position and the upright design of the windows. We had no real complaints about the soundproofing either.

2026 GMC Terrain Denali | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Competitors of the 2026 GMC Terrain

- Chevrolet Equinox

- Ford Bronco Sport

- Honda CR-V

- Hyundai Tucson

- Kia Sportage

- Mazda CX-5

- Mitsubishi Outlander

- Nissan Rogue

- Toyota RAV4

- Volkswagen Tiguan

The final word

The 2026 GMC Terrain represents a significant technological leap over the outgoing model. By standardizing the 15-inch touchscreen and a suite of safety features, GMC addressed previous criticisms regarding the aging interior.

The Denali does a decent job of upping the refinement level – the interior is quite comfortable and quiet, and there’s little plastic around to complain about – but it’s priced fairly high given the ferocious competition in the segment. Especially given that some of them offer hybrid powertrains. The 1.5L engine that remains the sole powertrain is sufficient but no more than that, and even then, there are times the pedal will be on the floor to get you where you want to go quickly.

Still, the Terrain’s updated styling and the Denali’s premium branding will likely maintain its position as a staple in the Canadian compact SUV market.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers