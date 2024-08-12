GMC’s Terrain is getting a makeover for 2025, and today, General Motors’ truck division unveil the new model, featuring a host of changes.

2025 GMC Terrain - What's new?

First of all, note that the various model variants is launching in stages, with the Elevation the first to come. The top-of-the-range Denali model will follow in 2025, closely followed by the off-road-focused AT4 trim. In its case, we're talking about a 2026 model.

2025 GMC Terrain, three-quarters front | Photo: GMC

Design of the 2025 GMC Terrain

Aesthetically, GMC is adding muscle to the styling of its off-roader, which was already distinguished in this way from its cousin the Chevrolet Equinox, also renewed for 2025. What's striking is that the styling, particularly at the front, borrows from the formula adopted with the brand's larger SUVs, for instance the Yukon.

The grille, for example, links the new headlamps to the fog lamps to create a unique signature. And for the first time, the GMC Terrain will be available with a two-tone option, featuring a black or grey roof. It's fashionable throughout the industry, and GMC is following suit.

In Elevation configuration, the new Terrain will be fitted with 17-inch tires.

2025 GMC Terrain, interior | Photo: GMC

2025 GMC Terrain, seats | Photo: GMC

Inside

On board, the new look emphasizes slender lines, which have the effect of accentuating width. Chrome accents are present throughout, including at the top of the doors and on the centre console.

GMC lists wireless phone charging as an available option, which is a shame. We're guessing (and hoping) that it will be standard with the more upscale versions that follow.

On the other hand, the 2025 Terrain will come with a heated steering wheel and front seats as standard, as well as 15 safety features. These include improved emergency braking with better detection of cyclists, emergency situations at intersections and rear cross-traffic. A side alert for cyclists is also added to the list.

2025 GMC Terrain, datacluster display | Photo: GMC

Technology in the 2025 GMC Terrain

The multimedia system expands to 15 inches diagonally, while the driver data cluster display grows to 11 inches to provide all driving-related information. GMC mentions that up to three applications can be viewed simultaneously to display key information on the 15-inch screen.

The system will benefit from the integration of Google services, which will enable the driver to reply to text messages, obtain directions via Google Maps or control certain vehicle functions with a host of voice commands. Drivers will also be able to add applications such as Spotify to listen to their favorite music and podcasts.

Other new features include a camera with up to eight angles, plus a digital rearview mirror (a first for the GMC Terrain).

2025 Terrain equipment will also include Internet access, rain-sensing (heated) wipers and an electrically deployable tailgate.

2025 GMC Terrain, three-quarters rear | Photo: GMC

AT4 and Denali

Information on the AT4 and Denali versions is still to come. The company did share that the AT4 variant will incorporate an exclusive drive mode and higher ground clearance, but for now, that’s what we know.

2025 GMC Terrain, badging | Photo: GMC

Powertrain of the 2025 GMC Terrain

Mechanically, all 2025 Terrain models will be equipped with a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine offering 175 hp and 203 lb-ft of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This distributes power to all four wheels on the Elevation version.

It remains to be seen whether GMC will offer front-wheel-drive entry-level models at a later date.

In short, we have a first idea of what awaits us with the 2025 Terrain, but the model range is still to be defined.