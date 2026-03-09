• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

Vancouver, BC – They say getting to the top is easier than staying there; in that lofty position, everyone guns for you and you have to work that much harder to stay there.

Mitsubishi, the “other” Japanese automaker, is the owner of the Outlander PHEV, which happens to be the top-selling plug-in-hybrid vehicle in Canada for the past three years. That’s not just in its segment, that’s across ALL segments. Mitsubishi sells more Outlander PHEVs in Canada (8,899 of the outgoing model in 2025) than it does anywhere else in the world including in its home market of Japan.

And where you could once argue that the Outlander PHEV led a field of rivals that was essentially non-existent, that’s no longer the case (*points at the Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid*).

So how does a smaller carmaker like Mitsubishi go about keeping its top-selling PHEV at the top? By heeding customer feedback and improving what needed improving. Meet the 2026 Outlander PHEV.

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, front grille | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – What’s new?

The revised plug-in model arrives a year after Mitsubishi introduced a mid-cycle update for the new gas-engine Outlander, so it’s a known quantity in every respect save for the powertrain. Suffice to say that this new PHEV inherits all the updates, design changes and interior improvements of its gas-only sibling.

The changes are relatively mild and range from new wheel designs across the lineup to new seat materials and designs to updates for the suspension, tires and power steering to optimize ride comfort and handling.

Mitsubishi also said it had received strong feedback from customers wanting ventilated front seats, and those prayers have been answered as well. The larger new screen display is the same as already introduced in the gas-engine Outlander last year, as is the Yamaha audio system now standard on all versions.

But enough of that. The more important changes for the mid-cycle refresh have to do with the performance of the hybrid powertrain. And on that front, Mitsubishi vaunts improved range, fuel efficiency and charging capacity, among other improvements.

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

And those improvements are not to be sneezed at, mostly. A larger battery pack (22.7 kWh compared to 20 kWh previously) helps deliver a 72-km all-electric range, up from 61 km before and within striking distance of Toyota’s RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid with its 81 km. Total combined range climbs to 690 km, up a nudge from 675 km before. To help squeeze more kilometres out of that, you can make use of the regenerative braking function (four levels included, but not, alas, one that would allow for true one-pedal driving).

Combined fuel efficiency is pegged at 3.2Le/100 km (down from 3.6), while gas-only efficiency sits at 8.6L/100 km in both city and highway driving.

The larger new battery has also increased EV power output. Maximum combined output from the hybrid powertrain is 297 hp; Mitsubishi has chosen not to provide a torque figure.

The new Outlander PHEV continues to come with the automaker’s efficient S-AWC (Super-All Wheel Control) all-wheel drive system.

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Retaining the model’s basic shape, the brand’s designers did update its look compared to the outgoing PHEV via a few design tweaks – as mentioned, we’re talking identical changes to those given the gas-engine Outlander last year. The upper grille has been restyled and is now attached to the main bumper/grille assembly rather than lifting with the hood. The front bumper itself was redesigned, and the lighting both front and back was revisited. All-new 18-inch and 20-inch alloy wheel designs are available across different trims.

Let’s be frank here and say that the front end is a bit of a busy mess and it’s not likely that many buyers of the new Outlander will be making their choice based on its looks. The back end is more harmonious, while the profile view shows us a rather standard, non-coupe SUV shape.

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, seats | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Inside

The cabin got functional and ergonomic improvements, starting with the larger 12.3-inch screen (standard across all trims). A larger armrest provides more internal storage space. The positioning of the cup holders was modified, as was the wireless charging pad to make it more functional and secure. That Yamaha system, developed in tandem with the carmaker, is included from the base model on up, with an “Ultimate” version included in higher trims.

We mentioned customer feedback earlier, and one of the elements they apparently most clamoured for was ventilated seating. Sure enough, that function is now available on the front seats in SEL and GT trims.

Also available on trop trims, a new "Brick Brown" semi-aniline leather interior with brown stitching; a new light grey synthetic leather/suede option is available for mid-level trims.

A larger complaint from some customers was that the interior of the outgoing Outlander PHEV felt a little too “budget”, for reasons of plastic elements in too great abundance, namely. That has been addressed and our day in the new model gave us no budget-car impressions.

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – Canadian versions and pricing

Pricing starts at $49,998 CAD for the base ES model; other variants as you climb the trim ladder are the SE, LE and SEL trims, as well as the GT, GT-Premium and Noir editions.

- 2026 Outlander PHEV ES - $49,998 CAD (MSRP)

- 2026 Outlander PHEV SE - $52,598

- 2026 Outlander PHEV LE - $54,798

- 2026 Outlander PHEV SEL - $57,598

- 2026 Outlander PHEV GT – $60,598

- 2026 Outlander PHEV GT-Premium - $61,698

- 2026 Outlander PHEV Noir - $63,048

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, on the road | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Our day in the new Outlander PHEV consisted of a reasonably varied trek that including sections on city streets, secondary roads and highways and a little bit of climbing and descending. Pretty much the typical use its owners will make of it. We duly noted the sound reduction measures taken by Mitsubishi to make the ride quieter, and the improvements in the seat materials, interior ergonomics to make it more comfortable.

The transitions between the gas engine and electric motor came smoothly and nearly imperceptibly. We appreciated as well having the full control over just when to stick with electric power and when to save it for later, in contrast with some hybrid systems that impose “doing the work for us” but inevitably do that work differently than we would.

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

With 297 horses of combined output, the new Outlander PHEV offers sufficient power for everyday needs on the highway and in passing situations. Maybe we were being too chill with it on this mildly rainy day, but we never heard much of a complaint from the gas engine.

In fact, maybe that’s because we only rarely had to call on that engine at all. Halfway through our day of driving, our fuel consumption sat at just 1.0L/100 km. We could even identify in retrospect the one short stretch of climbing that had made the engine kick in to provide some extra power. Other than that, we’d been on EV power the whole time, and that’s mighty promising for those who do the average daily commute of 20 km each way to and from work. With more highways in the PM, we finished the day at 3.3L/100 km, still very encouraging.

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

The Outlander SUV is getting a full revision in 2027, so we’ll see what happens with the design at that time. In the meantime, the busy, boxy front-end design of this vintage is not for everyone, but it’s also not likely to be a deal-breaker. The model wasn’t a beauty before, and it’s been the top-selling PHEV in Canada for the past three years.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi has ably addressed some of the perceived weaknesses of the mode for 2026. Electric-only range is up (to 72 km), power is up, and the interior feels more upscale (we listened to the new Yamaha system for maybe five minutes during our whole day of driving, but if you take a 2026 Outlander PHEV for a test drive, we suggest cranking that system up, see what it’s capable of).

2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV competitors

• Hyundai Tucson PHEV

• Kia Sportage PHEV

• Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers