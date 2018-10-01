Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Toronto 2020: Kia Introduces Visually Updated 2020 Niro

At the Toronto Auto Show this week, Kia presented an updated version of its Niro SUV, both for the hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants.

At the heart of the mid-cycle changes are a redesigned grille and the integration of LED daytime running lights. Also, there's the option of (regular) headlights and LED fog lights. The rear skid plate is more visible and the LED lights that can be optioned in have a more modern look. New styles are also available for the alloy wheels, whether 16- or 18-inch.
 
“We've included modern design elements to accentuate the unique features that set Niro apart," said Michael Kopke, KCI's chief marketing officer. "In particular, you'll notice the double chevron LED daytime running lights, a surprising and rarely seen feature on this type of vehicle.”

2020 Kia Niro PHEV
Photo: Kia
Inside, the appearance of the display screens has been updated, both for the 7-inch display in front of the driver and the 8-inch touchscreen unit of the multimedia system. When opting for navigation and the harman/kardon audio system, the size of the latter increases to 10.25 inches. Six-tone ambient lighting and the integration of an electronic parking brake complete the changes to the cabin.

Safety features are also being added that are already available on other models in the Kia lineup. These include lane keeping monitor and lane keeping assist, as well as an automatic high beam function.
 
There are no mechanical changes to report. The electric range of the plug-in hybrid model remains at 42 kilometres, and the Niro Hybrid still has an average fuel consumption rating of 4.7L100 km. (During our testing of the model, our results were more like 5.0 to 5.5L/100 km).

Kia Canada says the revised 2020 versions of the Niro are on their way to dealerships as of now.

Here is pricing for the different versions of the 2020 Kia Niro Hybrid:

- L HEV $26,595
- EX HEV 28,995
- EX Premium HEV $31,495
- SX Tourism HEV $34,995
 
And for the Niro plug-in hybrid version:

- EX Premium PHEV $35,695
- SX Tourism PHEV $37,995

