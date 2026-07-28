The following is not news: Hyundai is preparing to give its popular Kona crossover a substantial transformation. We’ve known this for a while via the several spy shots shared online of camouflaged vehicles being tested on-road.

The following IS news: An uncamouflaged image of the new iteration of the small SUV shared online in recent days reveals just how far Hyundai is taking the makeover.

Hyundai is going big here, literally given the evidently larger size of the new Kona, but also because it’s skipping the usual mid-cycle facelift in favour of a complete, ground-up redesign for the 2027 model-year.

The exterior image posted on X by @EWVexillary shows a completely undisguised prototype spotted testing in South Korea, offering a clear look at the subcompact SUV’s new direction.

| Photo: X (@EWVexillary)

There’s no getting around the inspiration designers took from Hyundai’s Crater concept. The next-generation Kona adopts a taller, bulkier and more upright silhouette. The exterior swaps out the current model’s heavy geometric character lines and thick plastic body cladding for cleaner, smoother surfacing aligned with the brand's all-electric Ioniq lineup.

At the front, the signature split-headlight arrangement remains, but the upper daytime running lights are now integrated into a full-width light bar featuring miniature pixel elements. We also note rectangular primary lighting units and a simplified lower fascia.

| Photo: X (@EWVexillary)

The 2027 Kona is also expected to grow slightly in overall dimensions to improve interior passenger and cargo space. Inside, reports indicate the crossover will introduce Hyundai’s new PLEOS Connect infotainment system, inspired by the European Ioniq 3. The digital cockpit layout features a large central touchscreen alongside a thin windshield-adjacent display strip for vital driver information, while retaining plenty of physical buttons for primary vehicle controls.

Under the hood, the 2027 Kona is expected to maintain a versatile multi-powertrain strategy across global markets, meaning it will be available with traditional gasoline engines, a 1.6L hybrid system shared with the Kia Seltos and a fully electric variant, as well as, potentially, an extended-range option.

The appearance of uncamouflaged prototypes on public roads is a sure sign that an official global debut from Hyundai is approaching, probably within the coming months.