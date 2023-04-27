- Honda announces that a second electric model will be added to its North American lineup in 2027.

- This product will be developed entirely in-house, unlike the 2024 Prologue, which is the result of a partnership with General Motors.

- Honda also plans to develop additional SUVs in partnership with General Motors starting in 2027.

Honda is about to launch its first electric vehicle in North America, the Prologue. This model is the result of a collaboration with General Motors (GM). In fact, the electric structure of the SUV is the famous Ultium platform of the American manufacturer.

We already knew that Honda was going to offer other electric models, this time assembled on its own platform, the e:Architecture. At the recent Shanghai Auto Show, we got a glimpse of some of the concepts and electric models that the Japanese company plans to launch there.

As for our market, Honda has just announced that a second electric model, this time using its own platform, will be launched in North America in 2025. It is described as a medium to large electric vehicles.

So we can expect an SUV, another one, and certainly larger than the compact Prologue. We can also expect a three-row configuration, especially since the competition is busy offering this type of electric model for families.

Honda Prototype EV Photo: Honda

The company has not released any images or sketches of this future model. The photo shared is of one of the Chinese concepts mentioned above.

While there are conceptual differences between Honda's offerings for the Chinese and North American markets, the styling of the products could carry a common language. For example, a future electric SUV developed entirely by Honda could look like the model shown here.

It will be interesting to see what the manufacturer's strategy will be after that. While it is clear that it will develop other electric models itself, Honda and GM have already announced a new collaboration for a series of compact SUVs to be sold on our continent starting in 2027. Honda has also promised two electric sports cars, but has not given any dates for their arrival.

Honda is a bit late to the electrification race, but it seems the company wants to put its foot down. The Japanese company has set a goal of selling only electric and fuel-cell vehicles by 2040. Its interim goals in North America are for electric models to account for 40 percent of sales by 2030, 80 percent by 2035 and 100 percent by 2040.