First of all, who is Agilauto? A French company, specialized in short and medium term vehicle leasing as well as in the management of car fleets for companies since the end of the 90s. This company offers a wide range of vehicles to meet the ever-growing demand for LOA.

The LOA, Rental with Option to Purchase or more commonly known as car leasing, is an increasingly popular option for individuals and companies who wish to take advantage of the benefits of a new car without having to pay the full cost of the purchase. Agilauto is a must in car leasing in France. But what are the real advantages and disadvantages of leasing a car with Agilauto? To take a very concrete example, let's take the case of a customer who wants to rent a Renault car on a long-term basis. Why should he or she consider long-term leasing, how to lease a vehicle and especially the advantages of leasing a Renault with Agilauto.

Car leasing offers many advantages, including greater flexibility and savings compared to buying a new vehicle. After having carefully selected your vehicle according to your needs, leasing offers several advantages:

A varied choice of vehicles: Agilauto offers a wide range of Renault vehicles, from the small city car Twingo to the family car Espace. Customers can choose the model, color and options that best suit their needs.

Tailor-made contracts: leasing contracts are adapted to the needs of each customer. Contract terms can vary from 12 to 60 months, with pre-defined annual mileage. Customers can also choose a buy-back option at the end of the contract.

Fixed monthly payments: The monthly payment for leasing includes car rental, insurance and maintenance. This gives customers a fixed budget for their car, making it easier to manage their finances.

Simplified management: Agilauto takes care of all the administrative formalities related to the purchase, registration and maintenance of the vehicle. Customers do not have to deal with these tasks.

All-risk insurance included: the leasing contract includes all-risk insurance, which guarantees peace of mind for customers in case of accident or theft.

Before taking out a leasing contract, it is important to take into account several criteria:

The annual mileage: it is essential to choose an annual mileage in adequacy with its real needs. If the annual mileage is exceeded, additional charges may apply.

The duration of the contract: the duration of the contract must be chosen according to the expected duration of use of the vehicle. It is important to check the early termination terms and associated fees.

Additional fees: Customers should be aware of any additional fees that may apply, such as return fees, reconditioning fees or overage fees.

Vehicle condition at the end of the contract: If customers opt for a buy-back option at the end of the contract, it is important to check the condition of the vehicle upon its return.

Do you like the vehicle? Then buy it? By paying the pre-negotiated purchase option at the beginning of your lease, there are no surprises. You know the price to purchase your Renault vehicle.

In conclusion, leasing a Renault car with AgilAuto offers a convenient and flexible solution for vehicle acquisition. Customers benefit from a wide choice of models, responsive and personalized customer service, and simplified fleet management for businesses. With these rental formulas adapted to all needs, it will be very easy for you to find the perfect solution to your needs in complete serenity and comfort.

