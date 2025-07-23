Sports compact enthusiasts, rejoice! Acura just unveiled details about the 2026 Integra, and it looks better than ever. Expected at Canadian dealerships in October, this mid-cycle update promises notable improvements in technical and aesthetic terms, not to mention greatly enhanced technological features, particularly for the A-SPEC version.

A Sleek Look and Trendy Colors

The 2026 Integra stands out first and foremost for its appearance. It features a brand-new aerodynamic kit and black 18-inch wheels, giving the A-SPEC version an even more muscular style. To personalize your driving experience, three new exterior colors are available: Solar Silver Metallic, Urban Gray Pearl, and the magnificent Double Apex Blue Pearl. The latter is a nod to the original Integra models from the 1980s and features a body-colored grille.

2026 Acura Integra A-Spec - Interior | Photo: Acura Canada

A Redesigned Cabin for a Connected Experience

Inside, the 2026 Integra has been upgraded. The touchscreen has grown from 7 to 9 inches, providing a faster, more intuitive interface. Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, as well as induction charging, are now standard, ensuring seamless connectivity. The A-SPEC version features enhanced ambient lighting and new, refined trim, including yellow stitching for the ebony upholstery and blue inserts for the orchid leather.

Driving Dynamics That Are as Exciting as Ever

The 2026 Integra retains its 200-horsepower, 1.5-liter, VTEC, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine under the hood. Drivers can choose between a responsive CVT transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission with automatic rev matching and a limited-slip differential for purists. Thanks to its rigid chassis, sport suspension, and available ADS adaptive damping system, the Integra continues to offer the perfect balance of comfort and performance.

Unmatched Versatility in the Segment

The Acura Integra remains one of a kind with its hatchback body and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. It is the only five-door compact sports car in its segment, combining a dynamic look with practical, everyday versatility. Generous rear legroom ensures excellent comfort for all passengers.

Advanced safety features provide peace of mind.

Safety is not overlooked. All Integra models feature the AcuraWatch suite, which includes pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, and a 10.2-inch digital display. The Elite A-SPEC version adds a head-up display, Alexa integration, and front and rear parking sensors with automatic braking at low speeds for optimal protection.

