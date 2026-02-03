• Auto123 reviews the 2026 Honda Prelude.

The 2026 Honda Prelude marks the return of the nameplate to Canada for first time since 2001, last year for the fifth generation of the small sporty car. The new model is significantly different of course – from a traditional internal combustion engine coupe, the Prelude has morphed into a gasoline-electric hybrid. It’s still got two doors though, as it takes up position in the Honda lineup as a premium sports car, sitting somewhere between the Civic and the Accord.

2026 Honda Prelude - What’s new for 2026?

The 2026 Prelude is an entirely new model, and it uses mechanical components shared across the brand’s global architecture. Gone is reliance on high-revving 4-cylinder engines that marked the Preludes of old. The 2026 is built exclusively as a hybrid, one conceived as a niche option useful for demonstrating that electrified powertrains can be applied to sportier body styles than just sedate sedans or SUVs.

For the Canadian market, the 2026 model marks the first time a dedicated hybrid coupe has been offered by the brand since the CR-Z. It incorporates the latest generation of Honda’s dual-motor hybrid system, which has been refined in the current CR-V and Civic Hybrid models.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Honda Prelude - 9.0/10

The exterior design of the 2026 Prelude emphasizes a clean, low-profile silhouette. It features a traditional two-door coupe fastback shape with a long hood and a tapered roofline. The front fascia utilizes narrow LED headlights and a simplified grille structure, moving away from the more aggressive, angular vents found on the Civic Type R.

The bodywork lacks heavy aerodynamic appendages, opting instead for flush surfaces to manage airflow. In Canada, the Prelude comes standard with 19-inch alloy wheels and a functional rear spoiler integrated into the trunk lid. The dimensions are wider than the Civic, providing a broader stance that lowers the visual centre of gravity.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The interior

Inside, the Prelude offers an elegantly appointed 2+2 seating configuration. Technically 2+2. Because we never even dared attempt entering the rear-seat area for fear of being unable to exit without a rope and another vehicle, or at the least a nearby snowblower, at the other end of it to pull us out. Best just to fold them down and create a decent-sized cargo area in back, accessible via the expansive hatch door.

Life is better up front. The seats are bolstered to provide lateral support during cornering. Material choices for the Canadian market include synthetic suede and leather combinations, with contrast stitching that varies by trim level.

The dashboard layout follows Honda's current horizontal design language, with the metal honeycomb mesh covering the air vents front and centre. The Prelude being conceived as a driver-focused car, the seating position is lower than that of the Civic. The experience of getting in and out is roughly the same as with other models of this type, that is to say, a little tricky for the older and stiffer-backed folks among us.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The cargo area out back isn’t massive but its 428 litres of space are super easily and fully accessible thanks to a very large opening provided by the long hatch. The angle of the rear window on said hatch made getting a hockey bag in there possible but just, until we just folded down those nearly useless rear seats.

Technology in the 2026 Honda Prelude - 8.0/10

The fully digital interface includes a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster providing the driver with data on power flow, speed, safety alerts and the like. To its right, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For the Canadian climate, Honda offers a standard cold-weather package that introduces a heated steering wheel and heated (manually adjustable) front seats. We were happy to have both during our frigid week with the car. Beyond that, the Honda Sensing safety suite is standard and includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and forward collision warning.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2026 Honda Prelude - 7.5/10

The 2026 Prelude is powered by a 2.0L Atkinson-cycle 4-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors. The system generates a combined 200 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent exclusively to the front wheels.

Unlike some rivals that use a traditional multi-speed automatic or a CVT – or offer, gasp, a manual – Honda has given its Prelude a single-speed EV-style eCVT. Which operates primarily via the electric motors, with the gasoline engine acting as a generator or engaging directly at highway speeds. Honda tuned power delivery to provide linear acceleration. When set in S+ shift mode, it simulates gear changes to mimic the feel of a conventional transmission; there are paddle shifters on the back of the wheel you can play with. Up to you to decide if any of that is worth the trouble.

The hybrid battery is located beneath the rear seats to maintain a balanced weight distribution.

2026 Honda Prelude - Versions and pricing for Canada

In Canada, the Prelude is priced starting at $49,900, to which you must add $1,830 in freight and PDI.

| Photo: Honda

Driving the 2026 Honda Prelude

First thing to note about the low-sitting Prelude: its revised suspension tuning. The car has MacPherson struts at the front and a multi-link setup at the rear, calibrated to be firmer than the Accord. The steering rack is geared for a quicker response, requiring less input from the driver to change direction.

Braking is managed through a regenerative system that captures energy to charge the battery. Honda worked to make as seamless as possible the transition between regenerative and mechanical braking, and it darn near removes the seams completely.

The low ground clearance had to be kept in mind, else our Canadian roads and particular winter conditions during this week – not to mention the myriad speed bumps in our neck of the woods - would helpfully remind us to do so.

On the other hand, this road-hugging quality means body roll is minimal in corners. And those bolstered front seats provide pleasantly snug support without feeling constraining.

All those factors added up to a feeling of solidity from this car, a must for any sporty car worth its salt. Although, again, the snowy and icy conditions during our time with the car kept us from pushing the car anywhere near what would normally be its limits. Perhaps as a result, we clearly felt the lack of punch many have bemoaned when comparing this Prelude to rivals like Nissan’s Z. Which has a manual, for one thing, and which displays more zip on the road.

The hybrid system remained quiet whilst driving in urban areas and through suburbia, with the gasoline engine engaging when required.

We registered a fuel-consumption average of 7.7L/100 km, fine but nothing extraordinary for a car like this, and some distance from the official 5.6L combined rating it has. Probably a number we could get much closer to in more clement conditions. In any case, fuel economy is unlikely to be a deal maker or breaker for anyone looking to buy the Prelude.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

The 2026 Honda Prelude is not, it’s fairly obvious by now, a hardcore sports coupe, rather it’s a well-balanced, road-hugging sporty small car with attractive lines and the very substantial selling point of NOT being a cookie-cutter SUV. The hybrid powertrain further distinguishes it in a segment not overflowing with electrified choices.

It also survived a week of muscular winter conditions, although no one will seriously opt for this as their main winter transport.

Just don’t expect the more purposeful output of a dedicated sports car. Its success might hinge on the attachment potential buyers feel to the nameplate, and the openness those folks have to the presence of a hybrid powertrain and the absence of a stick shift.

The model’s relative lack of bite on the road becomes more of an issue once you consider its pricing (MSRP: $49,990), especially compared to non-hybrid rivals like the Subaru BRZ / Toyota GR86 siblings, priced starting at $39,495 and $32,695, respectively. Nissan’s Z is priced slightly higher, but it offers that stick shift and double the horsepower available from the Prelude.

Fun fact: some may feel better about knowing that our neighbours to the south are faced with a starting price some 10 grand more, once exchange rates calculated.

2026 Honda Prelude competitors

• Nissan Z

• Subaru BRZ

• Toyota GR86

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers