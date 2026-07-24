Acura is reportedly developing a new, larger three-row hybrid SUV designed to slot above its current midsize MDX, addressing a key gap in its lineup and taking direct aim at competitors like the Lexus TX.

According to Automotive News, internal documents refer to the upcoming flagship model as the Acura XL. While Acura has declined to confirm the project, sources familiar with the company's plans indicate the vehicle is slated to enter production in September 2029 at Honda’s assembly plant in Lincoln, Alabama, with an estimated annual volume of around 40,000 units.

A pivot toward hybrids

The news comes as Acura recalibrates its product strategy. Following a market slowdown for electric vehicles, the luxury brand has, like Honda itself, scaled back its EV ambitions. That has led to a leaner lineup that currently relies heavily on the Integra, the subcompact ADX and the MDX, as well as the RDX which is coming due for a redesign.

Adding a larger, hybrid-powered model will allow Acura to target a lucrative and growing segment. Last year, large premium three-row crossovers generated nearly 195,000 sales in the U.S. alone.

2023 Acura MDX | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technically, of course, Acura already has a three-row SUV. But while the MDX remains a strong seller, its third row is relatively cramped compared to newer rivals like the Lexus TX, which offers a significantly roomier cabin and adult-friendly rear seating.

The proposed Acura XL aims to solve this limitation by offering more cabin space, notably by increasing third-row legroom and cargo capacity.

The model would be powered by a brand-new, large-vehicle hybrid powertrain engineered to balance towing capability, performance and fuel economy.

While some Acura retailers have been asking for a traditional body-on-frame truck platform to directly rival full-size American SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade, the greater likelihood is that the company will opt for a unibody construction. The new flagship is expected to use an extended version of Honda's PF7 unibody platform, which underpins its midsize utility lineup.

If greenlit, the XL will give Acura a competitive, practical alternative to three-row Japanese rivals like the Lexus TX but also European heavyweights like the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS and upcoming Audi Q9.