2025 Acura ADX Priced Starting at $44,980 in Canada

Acura Canada today announced pricing and specifications for its all-new 2025 ADX. The model represents the brand’s first entry into the compact luxury SUV. With a starting price of $44,980, it sits below the RDX and MDX and becomes the new entry-level model for Acura.

2025 Acura ADX A-Spec, three-quarters rear | Photo: Acura

Versions of the 2025 Acura ADX

The Acura ADX is offered in three trim levels, all with standard all-wheel drive:

2025 ADX ($44,980) - Equipped with panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, 9-inch touchscreen, 10.2-inch digital instrumentation, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility and power tailgate.

2025 ADX A-Spec ($46,980) - Adds a sportier design with 19-inch wheels, Ultrasuede seats with ventilation, perforated leather flat-bottom steering wheel, stainless steel sport pedals and LED ambient lighting.

2025 ADX Platinum Elite A-Spec ($51,480) - The most upscale version includes gloss black mirrors, integrated Google system, 360° vision camera, front and rear parking sensors and a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

2025 Acura ADX A-Spec, in profile | Photo: Acura

Powertrain of the 2025 Acura ADX

Under the hood, the Acura ADX 2025 is powered by a 1.5L VTEC turbo engine, mated to a sport-tuned CVT transmission with metal paddle shifters and a Step Shift mode that simulates shifts under hard acceleration.

2025 Acura ADX A-Spec, interior | Photo: Acura

Technology in the 2025 Acura ADX

On the safety front, all ADX models are equipped with the AcuraWatch suite, which includes emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

The ACE chassis and new front airbags also provide enhanced protection in the event of an accident.

The Acura ADX will be available at Canadian dealers as of spring 2025.

2025 Acura ADX A-Spec, in blue | Photo: Acura