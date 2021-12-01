Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Audi Looks Set on Delivering Electric R8 Replacement by Mid-Decade

Speculation has floated around for a few years now, and its persistence has been such that no one is surprised to hear that Audi is said to be set on a producing an all-electric successor to its R8 sports car.

Things were lass sure a few years ago, if only because electric models were still rare on the market. Today, they’re so commonplace, the future so clearly theirs, that it‘s a bigger shock to hear of an automaker planning a new gas-engine model. In the case of Audi, the German automaker has already announced that all new models to be launched from 2026 onwards will be all-electric.

According to Autocar, an all-electric Audi R8, assembled on a Porsche platform, will launch in the middle of this decade.

The British outlet, citing sources in the know, indicates that the new car will not be a direct replacement for the R8. It will have a different name, but we can guess that it will be inspired by it. As for the R8 itself, it will bow out next year and a special edition will be in the catalog.

Browse the inventory of new and used cars on sale near you

For the future electric R8, again according to Autocar, Audi will probably opt for one of the two platforms developed by Porsche. One was developed for Porsche's future electric 718, also scheduled for mid-decade.

Another solution would be to use a future SSP platform from the Volkswagen group. That architecture will be used widely by VW, but Porsche has been asked to develop a specific version for high-performance models.

Audi has been talking about an electric R8 since 2009, when we saw the R8 e-tron concept based on the original R8.

We'll see what the company comes up with in due course, but for those who wanted a greener R8, it will be possible within a few years.

You May Also Like

Audi Confirms All-Electric R8 Replacement

Audi Confirms All-Electric R8 Replacement

Audi confirmed this week what it has long hinted at, that it will produce an all-electric sports car as a replacement for the departing R8 supercar. It may k...

The Audi R8 has an electric future… or none at all

The Audi R8 has an electric future… or none at all

If it’s to have a future, the Audi R8 will be reconfigured into an electrically powered hypercar. As of now the model is slated to disappear in 2022. If audi...

A GR version for the Toyota bZ4X?

A GR version for the Toyota bZ4X?

Speculation has Toyota working on a performance version of its bZ4X SUV under the GR (Gazoo Racing) banner dedicated to racing and automotive performance, wi...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades First Drive: New ...
Review
Mercedes-Benz e-Sprinter
Mercedes-Benz and Rivian Sign Agreement to Pr...
Article
Le VinFast VF8, sortant de l'usine
VinFast Delivers its First Vehicles
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week
Acura Teases Precision EV Con...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 