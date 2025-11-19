British Columbia has announced that it will not reinstate its EV incentives program, and it is abandoning the mandate that would have required 100-percent of new vehicles sold in 2035 be zero-emission.

The province's Minister of Energy, Adrian Dix, argues that the targets, including the 90-percent goal by 2030, are “no longer realistic”. The government’s view, he said, is that financial incentives are now a federal responsibility. The provincial program offered up to $4,000 and was suspended in May.

Ottawa blamed for rising EV prices

The minister also attributes some of the surge in EV prices to the tariffs imposed by the federal government on models imported from China. “I leave it to the Government of Canada to manage our complex relationship with the People's Republic of China,” he added.

British Columbia Will Align Its Targets with Ottawa

The province plans to table new legislation in 2026 to adapt its objectives to future federal mandates. Ottawa suspended its own mandatory timeline in September, announcing a review.

Minister Dix says harmonizing the standards will “improve efficiency” for consumers and manufacturers. For now, no new target has been set.

Un véhicule électrique Rivian à Vancouver | Photo: Rivian

EV sales stagnate after impressive gains

Government documents revealed by Energy Futures indicate that EV adoption in British Columbia is stagnating after years of rapid growth.

In 2015, the adoption rate in the province was 0.8 percent. This rate climbed to 22.7 percent in 2023, before dropping slightly in 2024 to 22.4 percent.

It’s now anticipated that the 90-percent target by 2030 will be “difficult to achieve”. Cited causes include financial accessibility, still-insufficient infrastructure and policy changes.

Dealers applaud, but concerns remain

The New Car Dealers Association of BC calls the announcements “helpful interim measures” that offer breathing room to distributors and consumers. However, the association is calling for affordability and financial incentives to be directly addressed in the next reform.

On the political front, provincial conservatives maintain that the retreat on EVs proves them right but denounce “confusion and uncertainty” that risks causing sales to fall.

Province will focus on charging rather than incentives

The government says it is now concentrating its efforts on expanding the charging network, which currently includes 7,000 public stations, with a goal of 10,000 by 2030.

Dix also promises regulatory changes to support the market, notably:

• Expanding models eligible for ZEV credits offered to manufacturers;

• Creating a program rewarding brands that facilitate access to financing for EV purchases.