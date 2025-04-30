B.C. Pulling Plug on EV Incentives Program on May 15

Along with Quebec, British Columbia has been the leading province in the move towards electric mobility in Canada. Now, it’s making like its eastern counterpart and pausing its EV incentives program (called the Go Electric Passenger Vehicle Rebate Program) as it reviews the bast way forward “during this time of economic stability”, as outlined in a ZEV (Zero Emission Vehicle) update report published this week.

The move is also partly in reaction to the federal government ending its own iZEV EV incentives program this past January. That was already creating downward pressure on sales of EVs, which will only increase with the pause of the B.C. program. Recall that Quebec is reducing the amounts handed out under its own incentives program and plans to put an end to it altogether by 2027.

A Rivian EV in Vancouver | Photo: Rivian

All of this is difficult news to consumers shopping for an EV and to automakers and dealers in B.C., which will face a greater uphill battle selling stocks of electrified vehicles after May 15.

The Global Automakers Group of Canada (GAC), which represents 16 foreign carmakers operating in Canada, has already reacted to the B.C. government’s decision, saying it is “dismayed” by the move; it accuses the government of making it difficult if not impossible for automakers to the meet the province’s EV sales mandats.

“Automakers are making significant investments and doing their part to support the transition towards electrification but are facing significant headwinds. We need governments to focus on policies to support ZEV demand, not make it harder for drivers to make the switch.” - GAC President and CEO David Adams

The group is demanding that, absent incentives, B.C. now put aside its ZEV sales mandate requiring automakers and their dealers to sell 90 percent EVs by 2030.

A charging station in Nanaimo | Photo: BC Gov

The B.C. government says it has invested $650 million in adoption of EVs by consumers and in the construction of EV charging infrastructure, one of the most developed in Canada. The pause in the incentives program is part of a broader review of its CleanBC program, details of which are to be announced soon.

It also specifies that the Go Electric Passenger Vehicle Rebate Program’s funding will remain in place until May 15th, meaning B.C. residents can still request a rebate on EVs bought or leased by that date.