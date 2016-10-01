If you've ever done any off-road driving, especially where there’s been recent rain to muddy the terrain, you know the strain that can put on your windshield wipers. Well, for your next getaway, you could benefit from a wiper designed for just that.

Tire manufacturer BF Goodrich has come up with a wiper designed specifically for off-road driving. The company says its BF Goodrich Off-Road wiper blade is available for a number of different truck and SUV models, especially those designed for off-road use.

BF Goodrich says the wiper is improved in several different ways. For one, they are, we’re assured, more durable. (Fun fact: the outer rubber part of thew wiper is derived from the tread of the company's T/A K02 All-Terrain tire). For two, the broom is more resistant to anything nature can throw at it, for instance mud or rocks, or snow or ice in the winter.

Those brooms are also impregnated with what BF Goodrich calls “Scrub-X Extreme Weather Performance” technology. Basically, the company's process ensures the brooms repel mud, insects, rain, snow and ice from the blade cover more effectively than they would otherwise. At least, that's the pitch.

Photo: BF Goodrich The new BF Goodrich Off-Road wiper blade

The new wipers will actually be manufactured by a company called Pylon, which has been manufacturing wipers since 1968, and then licensed to BF Goodrich. We presume that the product is the result of a partnership between the two companies.

Of particular interest to Canadian motorists is that in addition to being designed for off-road driving, the new wipers could be ideal for winter driving here, if they prove more resistant to our winters. We’ve all experienced how winter weather can render our existent wipers ineffective at keeping the windshield clean…

Be warned, the new BF Goodrich Off-Road wiper blade doesn’t come cheap – a pair costs $79.99 USD south of the border. Still, if they really prove effective, that sounds like a sound investment.

You can be sure that at the earliest opportunity, we’ll be testing them out in winter conditions and updating you on the results. Stay tuned.