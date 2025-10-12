The Best Winter Tires for Trucks in 2025-2026

Auto123.com presents its buying guide for 2024-2025 winter tires. We started by presenting a summary of the current situation in the field. Yesterday, we looked at tires for cars and SUVs. Today, we'll cover those for larger SUVs and especially trucks. See also: The Best Winter Tires in 2025-2026: An Introduction See also: The Best Winter Tires in 2025-2026 This section of the 2025-2026 winter tire guide is probably the most difficult to define. First, we need to properly define the term “truck”. For some owners, their small SUV is a truck. However, the majority of SUVs on our market are light or intermediate models based on car platforms.

| Photo: Ford

It should be noted, therefore, that the descriptions in our guide to winter tires for cars also apply to the majority of SUVs and CUVs on the market. They also apply to light-duty pickups or those factory-equipped with P-category (Passenger) tires. A word of caution also for owners of performance all-terrain vehicles, such as the Ford Raptor or Ram T-Rex. This type of vehicle usually comes out of the factory with enormous, aggressive tires, but those aren’t necessarily all that effective in winter, especially on icy surfaces. Their width and the size of their tread blocks (often without sipes) can make them downright slippery!

Honda equipped its Ridgeline test model with Michelin X-Ice Snow tires. | Photo: E.Descarries

The CrossClimate | Photo: Michelin

Michelin and BFGoodrich

Of course, French tire giant Michelin has created specific winter tires for trucks and large SUVs. The Michelin catalog offers SUV versions of its effective X-Ice Snow or North tires, as well as a “truck” version of the certified CrossClimate2 tire. That said, we recommend taking a close look at Michelin's secondary brand, BFGoodrich, to find winter tires that can also serve as all-terrain tires. The very recent K03 – winter-certified - is a perfect example. In addition, for larger or more robust trucks, BFGoodrich offers the Commercial T/A version of the K03.

The BFGoodrich K03 | Photo: BFGoodrich

Goodyear and Cooper

Just like Michelin, American giant Goodyear offers LT (Light Truck) versions of its recent WinterCommand range. For more choice, it's best to look at the Wrangler line, which includes a variety of tires capable of tackling winter, including the very robust DuraTrac. The only negative note: some of these tires, like the Territory A/T, can be noisier on dry roads. These are, as you may have guessed, winter-certified tires.

The Wrangler Territory is all-weather, but it can be slippery in winter. It's also relatively noisy. | Photo: E.Descarries

Goodyear also recently acquired the Cooper brand. While that brand may be slightly less elaborate or technically advanced than Goodyear, it offers more or less aggressive winter tires under the names Snow Claw and Discoverer Stronghold AT Road+Trail, the latter being certified.