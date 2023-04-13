Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
A Chinese Electric Supercar Doing Lowrider-Style Hops

This Yangwang U9 from BYD can also be driven on only three wheels! Automotive columnist: , Updated:

The name may not be familiar to all in this part of the world, but BYD is one of the largest electric vehicle manufacturers in the world. The Chinese company is expanding rapidly in its domestic market even in the face of aggressive competition from Tesla and others. 

To stay ahead of the game, BYD has innovated by developing a new range of active chassis and suspension technologies. These elements have an incredible capability that far exceeds the standard requirements of on-road passenger vehicles today.

This isn’t the first sophisticated suspension system to be grafted onto a luxury car. There was of course the wonderful hydraulic setup of the Citroën DS, which made the car feel like it was floating on the road. Recall as well Lexus with its electromagnetic suspension made by Bose a few years ago. That one allowed the car to “float” over obstacles and treat speed bumps like they barely even existed! 

BYD wanted to take things a step further. The manufacturer showed off the ability of its technology to take stunts to the next level through a series of demonstrations. And this time, there was no question of using “ordinary” cars. No, it took a supercar!

Jumping on the spot
The first video comes from a stage presentation by the manufacturer. BYD showed its Yangwang U9 supercar hopping in place lowrider-style, using the kinetic power of its own Disus-X suspension system alone, without rocket boosters or air cannons. 

These Disus systems offer unprecedented control of lateral, longitudinal and vertical chassis and suspension movements. The technology consists of three branches, including the Intelligent Damping Body Control System (Disus-C), the Intelligent Air Body Control System (Disus-A) and the Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System (Disus-P).

Three wheels!
The second demonstration appeared in a video shared on BYD's global Twitter account. The U9 is seen driving without its right front wheel to demonstrate the abilities of the Disus-X suspension. It seems good enough to get you to the garage in case of a breakdown, which is impressive!

This shows how much control the system has over every corner of the car to help it face bumps, potholes and tire-hungry curbs. This also offers future advanced driver assistance better fidelity in calculating vehicle control without human intervention. 

And anyways, science aside, a car that can hop? We’re there!

