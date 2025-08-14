The Canadian government has announced investments of $25 million spread across 33 projects aimed at developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure, as well as reducing emissions related to freight transportation.

The investments also aim to develop new technologies to make heavy-duty trucks more efficient.

More charging stations on the way

Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) will dedicate $9.7 million to 23 projects for the installation of more than 850 charging stations across the country. This is part of its Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. The charging stations will be installed in public places, along highways, at workplaces and in multi-unit residential buildings.

Another $8 million will serve six projects related to the Energy Innovation Program, which is focused on technologies for medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles and on finding solutions to make companies operating EV fleets more efficient.

“With today’s announcement, we are accelerating the transition to zero emission vehicles with the installation of more than 850 additional EV chargers across Canada, many of which will be in Quebec, and by empowering breakthrough Canadian technologies that improve electric vehicle performance, safety and reliability in Canada. With Green Freight funding, we are proving that clean transportation is not just for consumers, but also for commercial, industrial and municipal fleets that are transforming the economy across sectors while lowering our emissions.” - Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The remaining $7.9 million from the Green Freight Program will be dedicated to four projects aimed at helping transportation, construction and public works companies modernize their vehicle fleets with low-emission trucks that reduce fuel costs.

Transportation accounts for about 18 percent of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions.

Since 2016, the federal government has invested more than $1 billion in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.