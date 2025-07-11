A new survey carried out by the Go RVing Canada association confirms what most assumed would happen this summer. When it comes to making travel plans this year, a large majority of Canadians plan to explore their own country rather than cross the border into the U.S.

Those behind for the survey are being careful to avoid making any statements that could be seen as political. But it's clear that the current climate, rife with tariffs, the possibility thereof and casual threats to Canadian independence, are leading many vacationers from the Great White North to stick north of the 49th Parallel for their summer road trip or camping adventure.

Figures that speak volumes

The survey shows that almost 8 out of 10 Canadians want to explore more of Canada. Also noteworthy: 43 percent said they've never left their own province.

We’re not sure what this says about Canadians, but the survey also found that, at the time of responding to it, 42 percent of respondents didn't know where they might go; 64 percent admitted they hadn't yet taken the time to plan a trip.

| Photo: Go RVing Canada

In any case 65 percent of those who were more decided said they plan to travel within Canada this year. A surge of patriotism that Chris Mahony, President of Go RVing Canada, hopes to see realised: "We want this pride to turn into action. Get out, hit the road, and rediscover this magnificent country."

Destinations

The survey paints an interesting picture of regional trends regarding intentions. Ontario is the most popular province for travellers, with more than a third of Canadians planning to visit. Quebec follows closely; one in four Canadians wants to explore this region of the country. British Columbia comes next, attracting another quarter of domestic travellers.

Quebecers are the most homebound; 78 percent of them said they’ll stay in-province, while 18 percent are thinking of heading west to Ontario and 11 percent east to New Brunswick.

70 percent of Ontarians and British Columbians are loyal to their province… except when they go on an adventure: 20 percent from each province are planning a trans-Canadian trip.

Albertans are the most adventurous, with only 55 percent staying in Alberta; 34 percent want to visit British Columbia and 23 percent Ontario.

Not all surveyed individuals plan to travel by RV (recreational vehicle), but there's a clear renewed interest in this type of travel. We learn that 25 percent of Canadians have already had the experience, and 44 percent are curious to try it. More than a third plan to do so within a year.

The big winners in all of this, besides travellers who will rediscover their country, are Canadian businesses in the tourism sector. For them, 2025 is shaping up to be a strong year, even if the number of U.S. visitors drops.