A new video gives full virtual access to the GM plant manufacturing the Chevy Corvette.

All the steps of assembly are shown, and as they are we’re shown the complexity of the model.

It takes two days to assemble a model, but the assembly line format allows for 200 to be produced every day.

The Chevrolet Corvette has been assembled at the GM (General Motors) plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky for just over 40 years. It all started with the fourth generation launched for the 1984 model-year. Before that, the Corvette had been assembled at a plant in St. Louis.

Today, the eighth generation of the model is still assembled in Kentucky, in a facility that has been flanked since 1994 by the Corvette Museum, a must-stop for all fans of the iconic model.

Because of the model's new rear-engine configuration, much of the factory had to be refitted. That’s one of the elements touched on in the new 42-minute video shared on YouTube on the savagegeese channel.

The feature is well segmented, making it easy to navigate from one section to the next. The images are beautiful, too, it should be noted. Of course, we learn a ton and it's interesting to see how, despite robotization, human work remains essential. Still, seeing a robot apply a paint job to perfection has a little something fascinating about it.

For those of you who have never visited an assembly plant, sit back and take the time to watch it all. Our work often takes us inside factories and on a personal note, I never tire of seeing how today's cars are assembled. The video gives you the experience as if you were there.

The part that most fascinates me about the assembly process is when the body is joined to the chassis. The two sections arrive and are worked on separately, and a few minutes later, a complete model takes shape.

The video also touches on the marketing aspect of the model, and we learn that because of GM's production capabilities, it is possible to keep the cost of the car fairly reasonable, considering the performance and refinement that is offered.

Interestingly, the Z06's new 5.5L V8 engine is hand-built on site. It's tested on the dyno for 20 minutes to make sure everything works as it should before being sent to the chassis for installation.

Finished cars undergo a final inspection before leaving the line for closed course testing. If there are no hiccups in the process, it takes two days to build a new Corvette from start to finish. At maximum, the Bowling Green assembly line churns out 200 cars a day.