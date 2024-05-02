More economical than other types of cars, electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular with motorists. They combine comfort and performance and are available in several models to suit different needs. Here are the criteria you should prioritize when choosing one.



Driving range

The range of electric cars generally varies from one vehicle to another. To find out which one to choose, you simply need to assess your needs, taking into account the size of the battery to be used. In addition, it's important to study your driving habits, to have an idea of the number of kilometers your car will have to cover per day, or the type of roads you'll have to drive on. Thanks to this, you'll be able to drive with complete confidence on any road or even in any airport parking lot to find the ideal place for your electric car.

On the other hand, since there's usually a difference between the range advertised by manufacturers and the actual range of the batteries, it's advisable not to rely too much on the latter to avoid disappointment. On the other hand, using a range simulator will give you a more accurate idea of your vehicle's range, so you'll know which type of battery to buy.

The budget

There are a number of costs to consider when buying an electric car, in addition to the purchase price. These range from the cost of maintaining the electric car, to the cost of car insurance, to the cost of recharging the battery.

The maintenance costs of an electric car are much lower than those of an internal combustion engine, whose mechanics are much more complex. As for car insurance, it depends on the insurer you choose, the model of car you use, its range and its options.

Government support

Government subsidies for those who wish to purchase an electric car are legion. They are designed to encourage drivers to go green and reduce CO2 emissions. Here are some of the most popular.

Conversion bonus

This is a subsidy for the long-term lease or purchase of an electric car. It can be worth up to 6,000 euros, depending on the situation.

Ecological bonus

The ecological bonus is linked to electric cars that emit no more than 20g CO2/km. It can reach 5,000 euros for vehicles costing up to 47,000 euros.

Clean vehicle micro-credit

The clean vehicle micro-credit is designed to facilitate the leasing or even purchase of low-emission vehicles. The maximum amount is 5,000 euros.

It should also be noted that this micro-credit, which is guaranteed by the State, can be combined with the environmental bonus. The same applies to the conversion bonus, which enables low-income households to own clean vehicles.