Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Daytime Running Lights: Study Shows 8.8-Percent Reduction in Crash Risk

DLRs have been mandatory on new vehicles sold in Canada since 1989. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Kia Soul EV - Rear
Kia Soul EV - Rear
Photo: D.Boshouwers
  • Daytime running lights help reduce the risk of being involved in a collision by 8.8 percent, according to a new study.
  • At higher speeds and at night, the risk reduction rises to over 20 percent.
  • DRLs have been mandatory on new vehicles sold in Canada since 1989. 

Daytime running lights are not new to Canada, which was one of the first countries to make them mandatory in new vehicles. The logic is simple and self-evident: A vehicle driven with its headlights on during the day is more visible and less likely to be missed by other motorists. 

A recent study conducted by the Monash University Accident Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia confirms it. It found that vehicles equipped with automatic DRLs are less likely to be involved in a crash related to visibility issues than those without.

The study, published in the Journal of Safety Research, used police data from New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia to estimate the extent to which automatic DRLs reduce the risk of being involved in a multi-car (daytime) crash where visibility is a factor.

The study found a statistically significant reduction in risk, of 8.8 percent overall. The highest percentage of reduction was noted at higher speeds and at daybreak or dusk. 

The data used for the study was for police-reported injury crash statistics for incidents between 2010 and 2017, which were shared online on February 8. The information made public included vehicle identification numbers (VINs), which allowed the study’s authors to determine which vehicles were equipped with daytime running lights. 

National road - Canada
National road - Canada
Photo: D.Boshouwers

In daylight, the data revealed a 7.6 percent reduction in crash risk, while at dawn or dusk, the reduction was far higher, at 20.3 percent. And in such circumstances, when speed is higher than 75 km/h, the risk reduction reaches 23.8 percent. 

Of course, we know that numbers can be cherry-picked to tell the story one wants to tell, so the data here is worth what it’s worth. It’s also worth remembering that given the safety technologies now present in modern vehicles, other systems can intervene to prevent or avoid accidents. Nevertheless, all the data collected shows that when a vehicle is equipped with daytime running lights, it is more visible to other motorists and is involved in accidents less often. 

If your vehicle doesn’t have automatic DRLs, then, it’s a no-brainer to turn them on when you drive. It will make your driving experience safer for you and for others.

Lexus RC 350 AWD - Front
Lexus RC 350 AWD - Front
Photo: D.Boshouwers

You May Also Like

Most new cars need better headlights, IIHS finds

Most new cars need better headlights, IIHS finds

According to the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's first-ever headlight ratings, most of today’s cars don’t have proper headlights ensuring optim...

GM Is Recalling 825,000 Vehicles to Fix Faulty Daytime Running Lights

GM Is Recalling 825,000 Vehicles to Fix Faulty Daytime Ru...

For the second time in as many months, GM recalls hundreds of thousands of vehicles to fix a problem with the daytime running lights. Auto123 has more.

Surprise Surprise: Study Confirms Touchscreens More Distracting than Buttons

Surprise Surprise: Study Confirms Touchscreens More Distr...

A Swedish study confirms what we already knew; touch screens are a real source of distraction compared to good old buttons. And the perverse effects of techn...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2025 Buick Electra E5
2025 Buick Electra E5: More Details Regarding...
Article
2025 Volkswagen ID.7
2025 Volkswagen ID.7: VW's Electric Sedan Mak...
Article
Jaguar F-Pace SVR 2022
2022 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Review: On Another Planet
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

2025 Volkswagen ID.7: VW's Electric Sedan Makes its Entrance
2025 Volkswagen ID.7: VW's El...
Video
video: A Small Indonesian Honda Brio Making 400 hp?
video: A Small Indonesian Hon...
Video
Video: Hyundai Develops Autonomous Robot for Recharging EVs
Video: Hyundai Develops Auton...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 