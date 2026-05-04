Amid all the short-term turmoil surrounding vehicle electrification, adoption rates globally continue to climb – and that is having an effect on the amount of oil being consumed worldwide.

According to new research from BloombergNEF (BNEF), the increasing adoption globally of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) slashed use of oil by 2.3 million barrels of oil per day throughout 2025. This drop is happening even as vehicle electrification faces obstacles in certain key markets like the U.S.

A trend led by two- and three-wheeled vehicles

While passenger EVs often dominate headlines, the real heavy lifting when it comes to reducing use of oil is currently happening on two and three wheels. In 2025, electric motorcycles and scooters —predominantly in developing Asian economies — cut global oil use by some 1.1 million barrels per day. This far outpaced the contribution from passenger electric cars, which accounted for roughly 741,000 barrels of daily displacement.

| Photo: Chevrolet

However, analysts expect this hierarchy to flip by the end of the decade. As higher-capacity fully electric passenger vehicles become more common in major economies like China, Europe and India, cars are projected to become the primary driver of oil demand reduction. BNEF estimates that by 2030, plug-in vehicles will erase up to 5.3 million barrels of daily oil use.

EV sales surging globally

The highly publicized slowdown in EV sales in the U.S., where sales grew by only 1 percent following the elimination of federal tax credits is obscuring a very different trend globally, that of continuing robust demand and climbing adoption rates. Data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence shows that 20.7 million plug-in vehicles were sold worldwide in 2025, a 20-percent year-over-year increase.

• China: Led the world with 12.9 million units sold (+17 percent).

• Europe: Surged by 33 percent, with the UK and Germany showing strong gains.

• Southeast Asia: Nearly doubled its year-over-year sales, fueled by affordable Chinese imports.

| Photo: BYD

Principles and the pocketbook

One can argue until the cows come home about the moral and societal need to cut down on the use of fossil fuels, but the fact is that for many drivers, the move away from oil is a matter of the wallet. Even before the recent geopolitical tensions that have driven up the price of oil and gasoline, residential electricity was significantly cheaper in many areas of the world on a per-mile-driven basis.

Furthermore, according to the BNEF research, fully electric vehicles are generally much less costly to operate annually than comparable hybrid ones (its example cited the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 compared to a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid).

The benefits extend beyond individual savings. Energy thinktank Ember —which by the way provides a more conservative displacement estimate of 1.7 million barrels per day compared to the BNEF’s 2.3 — notes that the oil avoided in 2025 is equivalent to roughly 70 percent of Iran’s annual oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

On a more human level, increased EV adoption in high-density areas like California and New York is already being credited with measurable improvements in local air quality. Beyond the quality-of-life benefits that result, such a change also translates into long-term health-care cost savings that are difficult to quantify but undeniable.