Ford Quietly Builds Last Focus in Germany

Ford has quietly ended car production at its Saarlouis plant in Germany, after 55 years of operation. The final Ford Focus rolled off the assembly line last week, on November 17. The occasion was not marked by any speeches, official statements or tributes from management.

A major chapter in Ford's European history thus closes, with nary a whimper.

An emblematic plant for Ford in Europe

Since its opening on January 16, 1970, the Saarlouis plant has produced around 15.6 million vehicles, including iconic models like the Escort, Capri and Fiesta. It had been building the Focus since 1998.

Long praised as one of Europe's most efficient factories, Saarlouis often saw its employees waive bonuses to help maintain its competitiveness.

| Photo: FordRSOC/Dave276

A closure without explanation, 1,700 jobs cut

Effective immediately, the plant will no longer build cars. A reduced team will be kept on solely for spare parts logistics. Ford made no public statement to mark the end of production.

The site will retain 1,000 positions out of 2,700. The other 1,700 workers will be out as of November 28, with severance packages negotiated after months of discussions. At its peak, the factory employed over 6,500 workers, illustrating the scale of the decline.

Two final Focuses that will never be sold

The last two Ford Focuses produced will not be driven on the road. One will be displayed at the Saarlouis municipal museum, the other raffled off among employees.

The market no longer forgives

This decision doesn’t come out of nowhere, of course. Focus sales in Europe have plunged: 51,617 units sold in the first nine months of 2024, compared to 67,820 for the same period in 2023. It’s now only the third best-selling Ford model in Europe, behind the Puma and the Kuga.

In North America, recall, the Focus disappeared in 2018 as Ford swept away all of its passenger cars in favour of SUVs and trucks.

Cologne could follow: Ford's European future remains unclear

Ford's largest plant in Germany, in Cologne, which produces the electric Explorer and Capri, is also at risk. Facing declining electric vehicle sales, Ford plans to reduce production to a single shift, which could eliminate about 1,000 more jobs.

Although Ford promises a European relaunch with investments and new models, no clear plan has been unveiled yet. The appointment of Jim Baumbick as the new European boss on November 1st is one of the few positive signals.

An end without fanfare, but an undeniable legacy

With Saarlouis halted, Ford is turning the page on five decades of producing popular models that made their mark on roads in both Europe and North America. The quiet disappearance of the Focus symbolizes how far we have moved from the era when compact cars still dominated the market.