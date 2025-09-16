Ford has confirmed it will cut nearly 1,000 jobs at its electric vehicle (EV) plant in Cologne, Germany, due to much weaker-than-expected demand in Europe. Starting in January 2026, the plant will operate on a single shift, the automaker announced today, September 16.

Affected employees will be eligible for voluntary separation programs.

Less popular than expected

Ford assembles two strategically important models in Cologne: the electric versions of the Explorer SUV and Capri crossover. Both are built on Volkswagen's MEB platform, the same that underpins VW’s ID.4 and ID.5. The plant received a $2 billion USD investment from Ford following the end of production for the Fiesta compact car.

A painful restructuring for Ford in Europe

Ford's reorganization in Germany is not limited to Cologne. The automaker has already announced thousands of job cuts and the upcoming closure of its Saarlouis plant. This wave of restructuring reflects the difficulties in the European EV market, where sales growth is stalling despite the initial ambitions of automakers.