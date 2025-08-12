A few days ago, Ford announced it would be sharing some big news related to electrification. From the company, we even heard mention of a moment as significant as the introduction of the Model T in 1908.

That might have been overselling things a little, but nonetheless, Ford’s announcement of an all-electric pickup truck built on a new universal platform for battery-powered models, promised for 2027, has the potential to shake up the industry—provided the goods are delivered as promised.

Ford says the structure has 20-percent fewer parts compared to a conventional vehicle's base and 25-percent fewer fasteners. The company also mentions a universal production system that will support the new product's launch in 2027.

| Photo: Ford

The assembly line becomes a tree

Essentially, Ford is talking about replacing the traditional assembly line with an "assembly tree." The traditional long, single-conveyor system will be replaced by three sub-assemblies that will operate simultaneously and merge further down the line. Ford says the assembly process will be faster and more efficient, with 40-percent fewer workstations and a 15-percent reduction in assembly time compared to vehicles currently built in Louisville.

The promised innovation aligns with the philosophy behind the revolution brought about by the Ford Model T over 115 years ago.

| Photo: Ford

The affordable pickup truck

While electric pickup trucks are now on the market, none currently being sold is all that affordable. This is the barrier Ford wants to break. The company describes its model as similar in size to the Maverick, but with a more generous interior layout, precisely because the model's configuration will be all-electric. The company says the truck’s cabin will be more spacious cabin than that of the Toyota RAV4. Intriguing.

Ford’s future truck will use a 400-volt architecture, which means charging speeds and times won’t be earth-shattering, but that's one of the trade-offs you can expect if you want to arrive at an affordable selling price.

Production costs

To offer a cheaper vehicle, production costs must be reduced, in other words. Thus the reduced number of parts to the new structure. Ford says costs will also be reduced by using lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, which, it believes, help save space and reduce weight.

The battery pack will form a structural sub-assembly that will serve as the vehicle's floor.

The future pickup truck will be assembled at Ford's plant in Louisville, Kentucky for American and foreign markets. Production will start in 2027 for a 2028 model-year launch.

Beyond everything the company put forward during the model's presentation—including the promise of a lower cost of ownership than a Tesla Model Y over five years, and a 0-97 km/h time of 4.5 seconds—most relevant is the fact the new structure will be used for other models, which will also be affordably priced. Which answers a crying need on the part of consumers.

Ford is set to commit a $2 Billion USD investment in the Louisville plant to prepare for the new assembly process.

Note that this project will spell the end for the two models currently assembled there, the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair. The company says production will end later this year, but inventories will be sufficient for sales to continue until 2026.

All of this is promising news from Ford. The company now just has to deliver the (affordable) goods.

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford