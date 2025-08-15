Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Ford Revived 1912 Logo to Mark its 2025 “Model T Moment”

| Photo: Ford
Benoit Charette
 The new universal electric platform is being touted as a major manufacturing innovation.
| Photo: Ford

Ford delved into its century-old archives to unveil what it touts as a major manufacturing innovation, inspired by the vehicle that made it famous: the Model T. The automaker revived a 1912 logo, a winged triangle, to announce its new universal platform for electric vehicles.

CEO Jim Farley has dubbed the new project a "Model T moment" for Ford.

| Photo: Ford

A nod to the past
The original logo, used in 1912 to promote the Model T as “The Universal Car”, symbolized speed, lightness, grace and stability. A vintage ad highlighted by The Autopian and The Henry Ford Museum praised the versatility and accessibility of the Model T. Its structure was available in several configurations—roadster, five-seater car, or delivery vehicle—but all based on the same chassis.

The parallel with 2025
Ford has now updated the logo with the tagline “The Universal Vehicle” to symbolize a similar approach: a single technical base that can accommodate several types of electric vehicles, with reduced production costs and great adaptability.

“The Model T was the first true universal car: affordable, adaptable, and fixable by anyone with a wrench and some common sense. It changed society. It's time to change the game once again.”

- Jim Farley, CEO of Ford

A bold bet
Fun fact: Henry Ford himself disliked the winged triangle, which was quickly retired at the time. But for Farley, its symbolic return could embody a new key stage in the brand's history, blending heritage and modernity.

