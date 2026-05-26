Ford has hit another bump on the road with its flagship model. Already struggling to recover from a massive 60,000-unit inventory deficit of the F-150 pickup following a devastating fire at its aluminum supplier, Novelis, last year, the automaker has been forced to temporarily halt assembly lines at its Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan.

This time, the culprit is neither a microchip shortage nor a battery issue, but a broken heavy-duty industrial mold — a custom-engineered "die" used to stamp the truck's aluminum hoods.

The mechanical failure occurred at the neighbouring Dearborn Stamping Plant, where massive presses apply hundreds of tons of pressure to shape body panels. Because these industrial dies are highly specialized, custom-built tools, they lack ready-to-use spares and cost a fortune to repair or replace.

No hoods, no trucks

In response to the breakdown, Ford chose to pause the entire line rather than build incomplete trucks without hoods. That would have entailed a logistical nightmare requiring extensive storage, disrupted factory flow and risked paint inconsistencies.

The disruption forced a complete production halt from Thursday evening through the weekend. Paired with the Memorial Day holiday, the lines sat idle for a full four days. For an operation running at maximum capacity with two 10-hour shifts a day, this brief standstill translates to a projected loss of over 2,500 additional trucks.

| Photo: Ford

Extra shifts

To mitigate the damage and fulfill its goal of boosting F-Series production by 50,000 units late into 2026, Ford is deploying aggressive emergency measures. The company has already added shifts and hired supplemental personnel, and it is considering the unprecedented move of canceling traditional summer shutdowns at select truck plants. That strategy could claw back 50,000 annual units.

Ford also plans to shift Super Duty production to Oakville, Ontario, later this year to alleviate pressure on its strained American facilities.

Not without risk

There’s a risk to running assembly lines to their absolute physical limits, as it increases the chance of quality control issues and mechanical failures popping up. And that is of course a glaring concern for an automaker that faced a record-breaking number of recalls in 2025.

Meanwhile, as the F-150 supply remains cratered by over 40 percent, cross-town rivals are looking to step in and benefit from Ford’s struggles. General Motors is actively boosting pickup production and redirecting inventory back to the U.S. market, while Stellantis-owned Ram faces no supply bottlenecks and is likely to increase production as well.