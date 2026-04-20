Genesis is recalling 8,417 vehicles in Canada, spread across four of its models. As per a bulletin issued by Transport Canada, the issue involves the fuel delivery system, and among the hazards cited by the federal agency is the risk of fire.

Four models affected

A total of 8,417 vehicles are included in the recall issued on April 9 and updated on April 17, 2026. Among the affected models, two sedans and two SUVs:

• Genesis G80 (2021-2025)

• Genesis G90 (2023-2025)

• Genesis GV70 (2022-2025)

• Genesis GV80 (2021-2025)

2024 Genesis G90 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The problem

On certain vehicles, the nuts securing the fuel system's connection pipe may not have been tightened correctly. Over time, these fasteners can loosen, potentially allowing fuel to leak. If gasoline leaks onto hot engine components, it could ignite and cause a fire.

As a precautionary measure, Genesis and Transport Canada have issued this recall to ensure the safety of Canadian motorists.

The solution

As is standard procedure, Transport Canada confirms that the automaker will contact affected owners by mail. Owners will be invited to visit their dealership for an initial inspection. Technicians will then properly tighten the nuts to the correct specifications. If a leak is already present, the high-pressure fuel pipe will simply be replaced.