Hyundai and its luxury division, Genesis, have issued a safety recall in Canada affecting over 30,000 vehicles here, as well as nearly 300,000 units in the U.S. The notice, posted by Transport Canada on April 16, 2026, warns of a potential defect in the front seatbelt assemblies that could compromise passenger safety during a collision.

The recall covers three models across the two brands:

• 2024-2026 Hyundai Santa Fe (including 2026 hybrid models)

• 202-2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6

• 2023-2026 Genesis G90

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The problem

According to the official notice, the lower anchors for the front seatbelts may have been damaged during previous service or maintenance. This damage could cause the seatbelt to detach from the vehicle’s frame during the high-stress conditions of a crash. A detached seatbelt will fail to restrain the occupant, significantly increasing the risk of serious injury or death.

Fortunately, Hyundai has stated that it has not received any reports of injuries or fatalities related to this specific defect to date.

The solution

The automaker will notify affected owners by mail, advising them to bring their vehicles to a certified dealership. Technicians will inspect and reinforce the lower seatbelt anchors. If damage is found, the entire seatbelt assembly will be replaced at no cost to the owner.

The Hyundai Santa Fe’s inclusion in this recall is worth noting. The SUV remains a highly rated choice in its segment, despite recent recalls involving dashboard malfunctions and starter motor fire risks in non-hybrid versions.

Owners who wish to confirm if their vehicle is affected before receiving a letter can enter their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Hyundai or Genesis recall websites. Owners are encouraged to have the inspection performed as soon as possible to ensure the continued effectiveness of their vehicle's safety systems.