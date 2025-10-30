The manufacturer is adjusting its production.

GM has announced a significant reduction in its production of electric vehicles and batteries, which will result in the layoff of approximately 3,300 employees in the United States. This slowdown is a direct result of weaker EV demand as consumers reevaluate their priorities and federal tax incentives dwindle.

Factory Zero has temporarily shut down ahead of a shift reduction.

The Detroit plant, which assembles the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, GMC Hummer EV truck and SUV, and Cadillac Escalade IQ, will be closed until November 24. Production will resume with two shifts, then switch to one shift on January 5, 2026. This decision will result in the permanent layoff of approximately 1,200 Detroit-area employees.

There will be an extended suspension at Ultium Cells battery plants.

The reduction will also affect the Ultium Cells plants in Warren, Ohio, and Spring Hill, Tennessee, which are operated in partnership with LG Energy Solution. According to information obtained by Automotive News, approximately 1,560 workers will be temporarily laid off during the battery production shutdown, which will last nearly half of 2025. GM plans to suspend production completely at these facilities from January until mid-2026 to upgrade the technology and increase the flexibility of the production lines.

This will affect 710 employees in Tennessee and 850 in Ohio during the transition.

It is a strategic adjustment in response to a changing market.

GM is reassessing its electric vehicle (EV) production capacity as the U.S. market responds to several regulatory changes, including the loss of the $7,500 federal tax credit applicable to certain EV models. In October, the automaker recorded $1.6 billion in charges related to restructuring its electric vehicle production and expects further costs in the fourth quarter.

Nevertheless, GM claims to be "committed to its manufacturing presence in the United States" and asserts that its investments in flexible operations will bolster its resilience against market fluctuations.

There will be more job cuts in the GM network.

These cuts come just days after the announcement of the closure of a data center in Georgia, which will result in the loss of 900 jobs by the end of the year. GM has also eliminated 200 management and salaried positions in the Detroit area. Additionally, the reduction in production at Factory Zero will have a domino effect on the supply chain. A total of 120 employees, including 45 at the Pontiac (Michigan) stamping center and 75 in Rochester (New York), will be temporarily laid off.

This is a clear sign of the slowdown in the EV market.

These measures illustrate the slowdown of the electric vehicle market in North America. After a period of rapid expansion, major manufacturers such as GM are adjusting their pace to avoid costly overproduction while laying the groundwork for a second generation of more profitable, mature EVs.