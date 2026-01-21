GM Canada Stays the Course on Electrification

In an era of transition for the automotive industry, marked by shifts in energy and market dynamics, General Motors (GM) Canada is reaffirming its strategy of offering consumers choice while accelerating its electric vehicle initiatives. During a visit to the Montreal Auto Show, Shane Peever, GM Canada's Vice President of Sales, Service, and Marketing, provided an update on the year ahead and the anticipated return of the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt.

A strategy built on choice and availability

Although electric vehicle (EV) adoption has slowed in North America over the last twelve months, GM Canada remains the leader in this segment, both nationally and in Quebec. According to Mr. Peever, the key lies in a flexible approach that doesn’t force consumers' hands.

"For us, it's about giving customers choices and meeting the market where it is," he explains. This dual strategy of maintaining a robust offering of internal combustion vehicles while expanding the electric portfolio allowed the automaker to finish 2025 ranked first in total automotive sales in Canada for the third consecutive year.

The 2027 Bolt: Betting on affordability

The Chevrolet Bolt is the spearhead of this electric offensive for 2026. Popular among Quebec motorists, the new Bolt aims to fill the void in the affordable electric vehicle segment.

According to Mr. Peever, the new Bolt has a range of 422 kilometers and a starting price of just over $40,000, including freight. The first units are arriving at dealerships now. "It’s a question of value and accessibility," says the vice president, emphasizing that this launch aims to make electrification more accessible.

Shane Peever behind the wheel of the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt | Photo: K.Soltani

Technological shift and artificial intelligence

In terms of technology, GM is continuing to roll out its own software architecture, shifting away from third-party ecosystems to prioritize a proprietary interface. Although the full integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the cabin will be refined via future software updates, leadership confirms that the current fleet is prepared to receive these updates.

With a lineup ranging from the Bolt to full-size trucks and a Cadillac division dominating the luxury EV segment, GM hopes to consolidate its market share in 2026 by meeting the pragmatic needs of truck buyers and the growing demand for electromobility.