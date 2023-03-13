Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Technology

GM Is Exploring the Possibility of Using ChatGPT in its Vehicles

ChatGPT could answer user questions about how certain technologies work, for example. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    General Motors is said to be considering using the ChatGPT bot inside its vehicles.

•    The bot could, for example, answer questions from users about the vehicle's features.

•    The question is not whether ChatGPT will make its way into our lives, but what will be its reach.

In 2023, there’s one bit of new technology that has been capturing the world's attention more than any other. Artificial-intelligence-based chatbots, namely ChatGPT, are being used for everything from producing texts to providing recipes to being asked to weigh in on metaphysical and even epistemological questions. You provide the questions and the parameters, and the AI bot delivers. 

The tool is impressive from all points of view. The question is not so much whether it will become part of our lives, but how deep it will reach into them. 

General Motors (GM), for its part, is already looking at this AI technology and exploring the possibilities of using it inside vehicles. Scott Miller, GM's vice president, confirmed that to Reuters and added that he believes “ChatGPT is going to be in everything”.

GMC Hummer EV - Interior
Photo: GMC
GMC Hummer EV - Interior

But how might it be put to use?

The bot could, for example, allow users to get information about the vehicle's functions. Rather than having to dive into the owner's manual, users could simply ask the bot questions. 

“This shift is not just about one single capability like the evolution of voice commands, but instead means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies.”

- GM spokesperson

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, which owns ChatGPT. The company said it wanted to integrate the bot's technology into all of its products.

Like other major technology companies, Microsoft is ramping up efforts to integrate more of its technology into vehicles, from multimedia systems to automated driving to operating systems that control battery performance and many other functions of a vehicle.

